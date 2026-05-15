Chelsea transfer news: Barcelona chief Deco 'to defy' Blues Joao Pedro stance with specific action

By Darren Plant | 15 May 2026 17:24

Barcelona sporting director Deco is allegedly prepared to ignore Chelsea's stance over Joao Pedro.

The Brazil international is currently preparing to represent the Blues in Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

With 18 goals and five assists in this season's Premier League and Champions League, Pedro is inevitably attracting attention from elsewhere.

Reports have indicated that Barcelona are contemplating whether to make an approach for the 24-year-old, who could prove to be a suitable alternative to another South American attacker.

From Chelsea's perspective, they are said to have no intention of cashing in on a player who they only signed from Brighton & Hove Albion less than 12 months ago.

© Imago

Deco ready to step up Barcelona interest in Joao Pedro

Nevertheless, as per Sport, Deco is ready to ignore Chelsea's wishes and push harder for Pedro's signature.

The report claims that Deco - a former Chelsea player - will travel to London on Friday to hold discussions with Pedro's representatives.

Deco will seemingly be present at Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final, the suggestion being that he may look to speak with the player himself at some point on his visit.

As it stands, it remains to be seen how Chelsea will react to the alleged development, the West Londoners naturally not wanting any distractions from one of the biggest games of their season.

Barcelona will feel like they are making a statement of intent, however, as they seemingly attempt to lure Pedro to Camp Nou before the World Cup.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea will not let Barcelona flex their muscles

Throughout their history, Barcelona have an affinity with Brazilian players, many of whom have featured in the final third.

Pedro is also at the stage of his career where he will want to settle at a big club, that being clear from signing an eight-year contract at Chelsea.

The fact that Pedro is tied to Stamford Bridge until 2033 essentially means that any pursuit of the player is over before it has even started.

While Chelsea are unlikely to qualify for European football, Pedro has shown nothing to suggest that he is not committed to the BlueCo project.

Furthermore, he is viewed as a first-choice pick in this Chelsea team, and Barcelona are not in a position to afford what it would cost to tempt the Premier League club into a sale.