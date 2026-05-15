Mason Mount future: Five Premier League 'monitoring' situation as Man Utd open to offloading midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 15 May 2026 17:16

Manchester United are reportedly open to parting ways with Mason Mount this summer, although a permanent departure currently appears unlikely.

Mount joined the Red Devils from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 for an initial fee of £55m, but his time at Old Trafford has delivered only fleeting glimpses of the quality that once made him one of England’s most highly rated midfielders.

After enduring repeated injury setbacks, the 27-year-old briefly reasserted his importance under Ruben Amorim, enjoying a prominent role before the Portuguese coach’s departure.

Since then, however, Mount has slipped down the pecking order, with Man Utd now seemingly willing to consider offers as part of a wider midfield reshuffle.

The Red Devils are reportedly planning a significant overhaul in that department, with Casemiro confirmed to leave, while Manuel Ugarte and Mount are also among those facing uncertain futures.

Mason Mount future: The England midfielder set for exit?

© Imago

According to TeamTalk, Man Utd could sanction a loan exit for Mount, with few clubs willing to commit to a permanent transfer given his wage demands.

As a result, a temporary departure featuring either an option or obligation to buy in the summer of 2027 is reportedly viewed as the most realistic scenario.

The report adds that United have not entirely given up on the midfielder and instead see a loan spell as a potential route for him to rebuild fitness, regain rhythm, and possibly return stronger - or at the very least preserve his transfer value.

Despite the uncertainty, Mount is not believed to be pushing for a move and remains determined to prove himself at Old Trafford if given the opportunity.

Coventry City eyeing an ambitious move for Mason Mount?

© Imago

The newly promoted side are reportedly interested in an ambitious move, which could potentially reunite Mount with former manager Frank Lampard.

Lampard famously got the best out of Mount at both Chelsea and Derby County, which could make such a move appealing if United complete the midfield revamp they are planning.

The report also claims that as many as five Premier League clubs are monitoring the former Chelsea midfielder’s situation and would be open to exploring a loan deal this summer.