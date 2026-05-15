Man United vs. Nottingham Forest: Will Casemiro, Benjamin Sesko be available for team's final home game of the season?

By Matt Law | 15 May 2026 14:00

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has confirmed that Casemiro will be fit for Sunday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Casemiro missed last weekend's goalless draw with Sunderland due to a minor issue.

However, the Brazil international was back in training on Wednesday, and Carrick has now confirmed that the midfielder will be able to say goodbye to the Old Trafford faithful in what will be his final home appearance for the 20-time English champions.

Casemiro has been a vital player for the Red Devils this season, scoring nine goals and registering two assists in 34 appearances, but the 34-year-old is leaving the club on a free transfer at the end of June.

"Case’s available. I can speak since I’ve been here and met him and worked with him, he's been fantastic for us, for me personally, what he’s given us," Carrick told reporters.

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Man United vs. Nottingham Forest: Casemiro fit for Old Trafford farewell

"It certainty helps, knowing the situation, for him and for us, for him to get in a place where he can give absolutely everything knowing it’s going to come to an end.

"Credit to him for the way he’s gone about that. He’s fully invested, fully supported us as a staff in the performances he’s given. He’s had some ups and downs over the year, to finish so strongly and see that connection with the supporters is great."

However, Man United might be without the services of Benjamin Sesko, who was unavailable against Sunderland due to a shin problem.

"Ben’s not as straightforward. He’s still not 100%. Apart from that we’re alright," Carrick added when asked about the 22-year-old.

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Man United set to confirm Carrick as new head coach

Man United have allegedly offered Carrick a two-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months, to remain as the club's head coach.

Carrick has guided the Red Devils back into the Champions League for next season, and the 44-year-old is now set to be given the chance to stay on in the managerial position.

An announcement could potentially arrive before Man United take to the field against Forest, with Carrick then set to speak to the Old Trafford crowd after the full-time whistle on Sunday.

"I think that’s important anyway (the post-game speech), regardless of the situation, the supporters are a massive part of this club. We thank them for the season and the support, the last four months for me personally," said Carrick.

"I know what you are getting at in terms of the future. Regardless of that, for what we’ve gone through and that connection, the players have felt that, it’s important we have that anyway. It’s important for me to thank the fans for that."

Carrick has won 10, drawn three and lost two of his 15 Premier League matches since returning to Man United at the start of the year.

You can watch our preview of Man United vs. Forest below