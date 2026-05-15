Barcelona set timeline for 'fresh talks' with Man Utd over Marcus Rashford deal

By Carter White | 15 May 2026 14:00

Barcelona are prepared to reopen talks with Manchester United for attacker Marcus Rashford next week.

The Spanish giants are seeking reinforcements at the top end of the pitch, with Robert Lewandowski potentially departing this summer.

Hansi Flick's side are supposedly keen on securing the services of Manchester City and Egypt star Omar Marmoush during the off-season.

The 27-year-old is not a guaranteed starter under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad and could look for a new challenge ahead of 2026-27.

Barca are known to be admirers of Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, who is believed to be out of the Catalonian club's price range at the moment.

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Barca to reopen Rashford talks?

According to The Independent, the future of Rashford at Camp Nou is up in the air as the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign fast approaches.

The report claims that the 28-year-old is the subject of a £26m agreement between Barca and Manchester United ahead of the summer window.

However, it is understood that Flick's side want to bring that permanent fee down due to current financial hardships at the club.

It is believed that the La Liga champions and the Red Devils will commence talks over a revised deal next week.

As well as Barca, German giants Bayern Munich and Premier League title challengers Arsenal are also keen on the talents of England international Rashford.

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Rashford's recent rise

After falling out with Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, Rashford has experienced a rollercoaster ride away from his boyhood club.

The 28-year-old endured a humbling move to Aston Villa last season, playing in front of smaller crowds than he was used to at the Theatre of Dreams.

After a Second City stint, Rashford has impressed for Barcelona, who cantered to the La Liga title this term ahead of Real Madrid.