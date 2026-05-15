Man City transfer news: Barcelona emerge as 'strong candidates' to sign Citizens attacker

By Carter White | 15 May 2026 13:45

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City attacker Omar Marmoush this summer.

The 27-year-old scored in the Citizens' 3-0 success over Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, when the hosts took another step towards the Premier League title.

That being said, Man City to rely on a slip-up from Arsenal during the last two matches to retain the English crown under Pep Guardiola.

Marmoush has played a bit-part role for the Citizens during the 2025-26 term, scoring three goals and providing three assists across 20 Premier League contests.

Unsurprisingly, the Egypt international is playing second fiddle to the brilliance of Norwegian marksman Erling Haaland at the focal point of Man City's attack.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Barca chasing Man City attacker Marmoush?

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester City are evaluating the position of Marmoush within their first-team ranks, with a summer exit a distinct possibility in the coming months.

The report claims that Barcelona are keen on the signing of a striker this off-season, with Robert Lewandowski set to depart at the conclusion of his contract.

With Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez supposedly out of the price range, Barca are preparing to turn their attentions to the capture of Man City's Marmoush.

It is unclear whether the Citizens are set to push for the exit of the attacker this summer, with increased competition for forward spots likely at the Etihad.

It is understood that Man City could accept offers in the region of £55m for the 27-year-old, who broke through on the European stage at Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

© Imago

Marmoush's potential move

In the past, Manchester City man Marmoush has been linked with a number of other Premier League sides, including Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, it appears now that Barcelona are the latest side keen on securing the services of the Egypt international ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

With Egypt reaching the World Cup and Marmoush preparing for the North American adventure, it is set to be an extremely busy summer for the former Frankfurt star.