Bernardo Silva’s next club: Juventus handed transfer boost as exiting Man City legend issues fresh update

By Oliver Thomas | 15 May 2026 13:00 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 13:06

Juventus-linked Bernardo Silva has confirmed that he will not be joining boyhood club Benfica this summer when he leaves Manchester City.

The 31-year-old announced last month that his illustrious nine-year career at the Etihad Stadium will come to an end when upon the expiration of his contract in June.

Bernardo has earned legendary status at Man City, establishing himself as one of Pep Guardiola’s most trusted figures and playing an integral role during a hugely successful era in the club’s history.

The Portuguese midfielder, signed by City from Monaco for £43m in July 2017, has played 457 times for the Citizens across all competitions, including 50 outings as club captain this season.

Bernardo is a six-time Premier League winner, a Champions League winner during the club’s historic 2022-23 treble-winning season, and lifted his most recent trophy in March after City won the EFL Cup final against Arsenal.

He is hoping to win a 20th trophy as a Man City player on Saturday when he leads his team out against Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

© Imago / Action Plus

Juventus-linked Bernardo Silva will not return to Benfica this summer

Boasting a remarkable CV, Bernardo has understandably attracting interest from a number of clubs across the globe since confirming his end-of-season exit from Man City.

Bernardo has previously admitted that he would like to complete "a career and life goal" by returning to Benfica, where he began his career, before he decides to retire.

However, the Lisbon-born playmaker has ruled out a return to the Portuguese giants this summer, telling Canal 11: “I’m not going to Benfica.

“There’s one clear intention: I want to return [one day]. I don’t know if the club will want me when I want to return. I want to return.”

This news comes as a major boost for Serie A club Juventus, who have been linked with Bernardo for several months and are believed to hold a ‘serious’ interest in Man City’s No.20.

Reports in Italy recently claimed that Juventus director Damien Comolli has continued negotiations with Bernardo’s agent Jorge Mendes, with the Italian giants prioritising the addition of a new midfielder this summer.

© Iconsport / SPI

Bernardo Silva to choose next club before 2026 World Cup

Bernardo himself is unsure exactly where he will be playing his football next season, but he has revealed that he will choose his next club before representing Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.

“I want to resolve it between the end of the season and the start of training with the National Team so I can have a clear head, because the World Cup is too important a competition for me to have my head on other things,” he told Canal 11.

Before Portugal kick-start their World Cup group-stage campaign against DR Congo on June 17, they will face Chile and Nigeria in pre-tournament friendlies on June 6 and June 10 respectively.

Juventus will seemingly strengthen their chances of winning the race for Bernardo’s signature if they secure Champions League football, with Luciano Spalletti’s team currently sitting third in Serie A and one point above Roma in fifth spot with two games remaining.

Other clubs who have been credited with an interest in Bernardo including Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray and Chicago Fire.