Preview: Sevilla vs Real Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 15 May 2026 12:49 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 12:52

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a clash against Sevilla at Estadio Ramon on Sunday evening.

Los Blancos have already been confirmed as runners-up in this season's La Liga table, while Sevilla are 12th, but the home side are still not safe from the threat of relegation this term.

Match preview

Sevilla's recent excellent form has catapulted them up the La Liga table, with three straight wins over Real Sociedad, Espanyol and Villarreal moving them up into 12th spot.

Los Nervionenses have actually been victorious in four of their last six matches, but there is still work to do in order to avoid relegation, as they are only four points ahead of the bottom three and can still mathematically drop into the Segunda Division for the 2026-27 campaign.

Sevilla only have the 14th-best home record in Spain's top flight this season, picking up 25 points from 18 matches, while Real Madrid have the second-best away record, claiming 34 points from 18 games.

Luis Garcia's side are actually not out of the mix when it comes to Europe, sitting five points behind seventh-placed Getafe, which is a remarkable turnaround considering their struggles in 2025-26.

Sevilla are currently on a 14-game winless run against Real Madrid, suffering 12 defeats in the process, including a 2-0 reverse when the pair locked horns at Bernabeu earlier this season.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

As for Real Madrid, Alvaro Arbeloa's side managed to bounce back from the disappointment of El Clasico with a 2-0 success over Real Oviedo at Bernabeu on Thursday night.

Los Blancos have now won three of their last five league games, but their chances of lifting the title this season officially ended when they lost 2-0 to Barcelona last weekend.

Real Madrid's focus will already be on this summer and next season, with the runners-up spot in La Liga confirmed, and there is no getting away from the fact that it has been a very difficult last few weeks for the capital giants, with their dressing room in disarray.

Jose Mourinho is the heavy favourite to replace Arbeloa at the helm, and the Portuguese will have a huge job on his hands to mend the relationships of senior players at Bernabeu.

The atmosphere inside Bernabeu on Thursday evening was tense, with Kylian Mbappe booed upon his arrival as a substitute, and it is clear that huge changes are needed at the club this summer if they are to enjoy a more prosperous 2026-27 campaign.

Sevilla La Liga form:

WLLWWW

Real Madrid La Liga form:

DWDWLW

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

LWDWLW

Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Sevilla will be missing Marcao (foot) and Manu Bueno (muscle) on Sunday night through injury, while Isaac Romero requires a late fitness test before his availability can be determined.

Los Nervionenses were excellent in their win over Villarreal last time out, so the bulk of the players that started against the Yellow Submarine will keep their spots, although there are likely to be a couple of changes, with Castrin and Nemanja Gudelj potentially being introduced.

Akor Adams has scored three times in his last five league matches and is set to continue in the final third of the field, while Neal Maupay could also keep his spot in the attack.

As for Real Madrid, much has been made of Mbappe's spot on the bench against Real Oviedo, with the Frenchman claiming after the match that he is now the club's fourth-choice forward.

Arbeloa insisted after the game that was not the case, though, and Mbappe, who was booed by sections of the Bernabeu support on Thursday, is expected to start at Estadio Ramon.

Rodrygo (knee), Arda Guler (hamstring), Eder Militao (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (thigh) and Federico Valverde (head) are all out, while Dean Huijsen and Andriy Lunin both need to be assessed after missing out on the team's last match due to illnesses.

Antonio Rudiger is set to return to the starting side, while Jude Bellingham, Fran Garcia and Thiago Pitarch should also earn recalls on Sunday night.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Carmona, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Vargas, Gudelj, Agoume, Oso; Adams, Maupay

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Rudiger, F Garcia; Pitarch, Tchouameni; Brahim, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

We say: Sevilla 1-2 Real Madrid

This is a tough match to call, as Sevilla's recent form has been excellent, while Real Madrid are not exactly in the best place. It is tough to ignore Real Madrid's record in this fixture, though, and we are backing the away side to navigate their way to all three points at Estadio Ramon.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.