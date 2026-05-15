Brentford transfer news: Bees announce defender with a "lot of potential" as first summer signing

By Ben Sully | 15 May 2026 12:47 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 12:52

Brentford have announced the signing of Austrian defender Jannik Schuster from Red Bull Salzburg.

There may still be two games left to play in the Premier League season, but Brentford have wasted no time in unveiling Schuster their first summer addition.

As per BBC Sport, the Bees will pay around £12m for the 19-year-old, plus an additional £4m in potential add-ons.

Schuster has put pen to paper on a long-term contract until the summer of 2031, with an option to extend by a further year.

© Imago / Sportimage

"He's going to fit in well" - Andrews on Schuster addition

Brentford boss Keith Andrews believes that the young defender has a "lot of potential" that he can realise at the club.

“I’m really delighted that we were able to get Jannik on board," Andrews told Brentford's official website.

“He’s already played a lot of games for Salzburg at a high level. He’s a player with a lot of potential, and we see that as something we can develop.

“I really like him as a young man; he’s determined to maximise his potential. He’s going to fit in well with the first-team squad.”

Schuster, meanwhile, pointed to the club's reputation for developing young players as one of the factors behind his decision to make the move.

“It’s a great feeling,” Schuster said. “I’m really looking forward to starting training, meeting everybody, and getting to know the players, staff and fans.

“It’s maybe the best club in the world at developing players. Every conversation I had gave me a good feeling and confidence about the transfer.

“It’s impressive how successful the club has been with players they have brought in from nowhere, I would say.”

Jannik Schuster and Brentford



The perfect fit ? pic.twitter.com/qnVs5WXck2 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 15, 2026

Schuster's career path to date

Schuster started his youth career at SV Mieming before he made the move to Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg in 2020.

After spending time with Salzburg's feeder club FC Liefering, Schuster made his debut for Salzburg in a 4-2 win over Rapid Wien in May 2025.

The right-footed defender has gone on to feature in 29 competitive matches in the 2025-26 season, including three appearances in the Europa League league phase.

Schuster, who has made five appearances for Austria's Under-21 side, will most likely start his Brentford career as a squad player who can provide cover.

That is because Sepp van den Berg, Nathan Collins and Kristoffer Ajer will be in front of him in the pecking order, but he will get the chance to develop and opportunities to prove that he has the talent to be a Premier League defender.