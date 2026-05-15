Anthony Gordon may have played final Newcastle game as Eddie Howe issues fresh transfer update on Bayern Munich-linked attacker

By Oliver Thomas | 15 May 2026 12:30 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 12:31

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has admitted that Anthony Gordon may have played his final game for the club amid reported interest from teams including Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old attacker is allegedly open to a new challenge now that Newcastle are unable to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Magpies are currently languishing in 13th place in the table, two points behind rivals Sunderland and 13 points adrift of the top five heading into their final two league fixtures.

Ahead of Sunday’s encounter with relegation-threatened West Ham United, Newcastle’s final home match of the season, Howe addressed speculation surrounding Gordon’s future at a press conference on Friday.

Gordon has been linked with Premier League leaders Arsenal and Liverpool in recent months, but it is understood that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are leading the race for his signature.

A recent report claims that Gordon has agreed a deal in principle to make the move to Bavaria this summer, with Newcastle demanding a fee in the region of £75m.

Howe hints at Newcastle exit for Gordon amid Bayern ‘agreement’

© Imago / Every Second Media

Gordon has not featured in Newcastle's last four matches and has been an unused substitute for the last two of those since recovering from a hip injury.

Howe was asked by reporters if he was not using Gordon because of uncertainty over his future, and he replied: "When you get to this stage of the season, part of what we will be doing we'll be looking to next year, naturally, so yes.

"Anthony's just come back from injury. I think the team has played well in his absence and with a partial view to the future, yes."

Responding to speculation over a potential transfer for Gordon to Bayern, Howe added: "No, nothing, no updates from me. These are discussions that potentially might be happening, but not with me."

According to Sky Sports News, Newcastle and Bayern have a good relationship and the German giants, managed by Vincent Kompany, have been keeping tabs on Gordon since the turn of the year.

Gordon's agents have also been spotted in Barcelona, but it is understood that no direct contact has yet been made between the Magpies and the La Liga champions.

Gordon will only play vs. West Ham “if it's the right thing for the team”

© Imago / Revierfoto

As things stand, it remains to be seen whether Howe will select Gordon in his starting lineup against West Ham; Joelinton began on the left flank in Newcastle’s 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

"If it's the right thing for the team - and I put the team and the club above any individual - then I would play him, of course,” Howe said when asked if he would select Gordon if he needed to.

Gordon, who still has four years remaining on his contract at St James’ Park, is Newcastle’s top scorer this season with 17 goals in 46 games across all competitions.

The former Everton youngster has made a total of 152 appearances for Newcastle since arriving in January 2023, and he was a key part of the team that won the EFL Cup last season.

Gordon is also a 17-cap England international and is thought to be a strong contender to earn a place in Thomas Tuchel’s final squad for the 2026 World Cup, which will be announced on May 22.