Newcastle lineup vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Eddie Howe makes Anthony Gordon decision

By Ben Knapton | 15 May 2026 08:33 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 08:36

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is expected to be snubbed by Eddie Howe again when the Magpies host West Ham United in Sunday's Premier League contest.

The England international is fully fit again following a hip injury, but he has been left on the bench during his side's last two matches against Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest.

Following Newcastle's 1-1 draw at Forest last weekend, Howe said that he was "looking at the future" when asked why Gordon was omitted again, suggesting that the winger is on the way out of St James' Park this summer amid reports of an agreement with Bayern Munich.

As a result, Howe should keep his faith in Joelinton on the left-hand side of the attack, but a double change could be in order after Harvey Barnes and Jacob Ramsey combined for the opening goal at the City Ground.

The former now boasts 21 goal involvements in all competitions this season - including 16 of his own - and should step in for Jacob Murphy, while Ramsey could displace Nick Woltemade in the number 10 role behind Will Osula.

Whether Bruno Guimaraes or Sandro Tonali will play their final home game for Newcastle this weekend is unclear, but the midfield duo should start as Howe's double pivot regardless.

Rather than deploy a natural right-back in Kieran Trippier last weekend, Howe sprung a surprise by starting Lewis Hall in that role, and the 21-year-old should continue in that unfamiliar slot after holding his own at the City Ground.

Lewis Miley (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Tino Livramento (groin) and Fabian Schar (ankle) will not be involved for the Magpies.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Hall, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes; Barnes, Ramsey, Joelinton; Osula

> Click here to see how West Ham could line up for this game

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Newcastle vs. West Ham: