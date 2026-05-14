Arsenal, Liverpool hit by transfer blow as £75m target ‘agrees’ European move - but race not over yet

By Lewis Blain | 14 May 2026 13:27

Arsenal and Liverpool may have suffered a major setback in the transfer market after a fresh update emerged on Anthony Gordon.

The Newcastle United winger has become one of the most sought-after players heading into the summer window following another impressive campaign.

However, European heavyweights Bayern Munich now appear to have moved into a commanding position in the race for his signature.

Anthony Gordon agrees Bayern Munich summer move

© Imago / Vitalii Kliuiev

According to reports in Germany, Gordon has 'agreed' a deal in principle with Bayern over a potential move to Germany this summer.

The England international has reportedly emerged as Bayern's top priority attacking target, and negotiations between the Bundesliga champions and Newcastle have now started.

There remains work to do before a deal can be completed, however.

Newcastle are understood to be demanding around €86 million (£75 million), while Bayern are currently believed to value the winger closer to £60 million.

Talks are ongoing as both clubs attempt to bridge that gap.

With Gordon under contract until 2030, the Magpies remain in a strong negotiating position and can afford to hold firm over their valuation.

What Anthony Gordon blow means for Arsenal and Liverpool transfer plans

© Imago / Every Second Media

If Gordon does end up heading to Bavaria, it would represent a significant blow to both Arsenal and Liverpool, albeit for different reasons.

Arsenal have long been linked with strengthening on the left side of their attack, and Gordon looked an ideal option.

He already has Premier League experience, understands the intensity required at the highest level and would provide manager Mikel Arteta with another explosive attacking outlet.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's situation is arguably even more pressing.

With Mohamed Salah departing, the Reds face the huge challenge of replacing a sizeable chunk of goals and creativity this summer.

While Gordon is naturally a different type of player, his direct running, work rate and ability to contribute in the final third would have added another major weapon to Arne Slot's attack.

Losing out on a proven Premier League performer entering his prime years is never ideal.

For Arsenal, it removes one of the safer options in the market, while for Liverpool, it potentially takes another elite attacking target off the board at a time when their frontline could undergo major change.

And while the race is not over just yet, Bayern moving into pole position is unlikely to be welcomed at either the Emirates or Anfield.