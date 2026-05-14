Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Nottingham Forest: Benjamin Sesko, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt latest

By Matt Law | 14 May 2026 12:31 , Last updated: 14 May 2026 12:32

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are third in the Premier League table and have secured Champions League football for next season, while Forest are 16th and safe from relegation.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Forest, who can still mathematically finish as high as 11th this season.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has missed Man United's last 23 Premier League matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international will again be absent here, with a return date still unclear.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Shin

Possible return date: May 17 (vs. Forest)

Sesko was replaced at the interval of the clash with Liverpool earlier this month after taking a heavy blow to his shin when colliding with the advertising hoardings, and the striker missed out against Sunderland last time out, but he should be back in the fold vs. Forest.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: May 17 (vs. Forest)

Casemiro was not involved in the goalless draw with Sunderland last time out due to a minor issue, but the Brazilian is back in training and set to start on Sunday, as he prepares to say goodbye to the Old Trafford faithful.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: May 17 (vs. Forest)

A minor back injury kept Ugarte out against Sunderland last time out, but the midfielder is back in training and likely to return to the squad against Forest.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this match.