Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils keeping 'close eye' on Sporting midfielder linked with Arsenal move

By Saikat Mandal | 13 May 2026 16:48

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Morten Hjulmand ahead of the summer transfer window as they assess options to strengthen their midfield.

It is no secret that the Red Devils need reinforcements in that department, with Casemiro expected to depart following the expiry of his contract.

At the same time, reports have suggested United could also be willing to part ways with Manuel Ugarte after an underwhelming spell since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

A number of midfielders have already been linked with moves to Old Trafford, including Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Ederson, with Hjulmand now emerging as another option under consideration.

Man Utd keeping close eye on Morten Hjulmand?

© Imago

According to CaughtOffside, Hjulmand could be available this summer, with United closely monitoring his situation.

The Danish midfielder joined Sporting from Lecce in the summer of 2023 and has since become a central figure for the Portuguese side, making 140 appearances across all competitions and scoring nine goals.

Hjulmand reportedly has a £70m release clause in his contract, although Sporting may be willing to negotiate for a fee closer to the £52m mark.

While the 26-year-old is not believed to be United’s primary midfield target, the report claims he remains firmly on their shortlist as they explore multiple possibilities.

Other clubs in the race for Morten Hjulmand

© Imago

Arsenal are also reportedly interested in the midfielder, with the Gunners said to have made contact with the player’s representatives.

Man Utd could additionally face competition from Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola’s side reportedly impressed by Hjulmand’s performances.

The Denmark international has enjoyed another strong campaign, contributing two goals and four assists in 26 Liga Portugal appearances, while also producing eye-catching displays in the Champions League.

The Red Devils were strongly linked with Hjulmand during Ruben Amorim’s time at Old Trafford, and it remains to be seen whether that same level of interest persists under the club’s current leadership.