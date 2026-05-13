Why Man Utd must hire 4‑2‑3‑1 "mastermind" as INEOS open talks over permanent Michael Carrick deal

By Lewis Blain | 13 May 2026 12:04 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 12:05

Manchester United appear to be edging closer towards a major managerial decision ahead of next season.

After months of instability and uncertainty at Old Trafford, interim boss Michael Carrick has surprisingly forced himself into serious contention for the permanent role.

Carrick’s recent form has undeniably strengthened his case, guiding United to 10 wins from his opening 15 matches, while securing Champions League qualification has brought renewed optimism around the club at a crucial stage of the campaign.

However, INEOS must be careful not to let a short-term bounce cloud their judgement, because while Carrick has impressed, there is another coach out there who looks far more suited to the demands of building a modern elite side - Andoni Iraola.

Man Utd ready to open talks with Michael Carrick over permanent role

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Sky Sports suggest United owners INEOS are now preparing to 'open formal talks' with Carrick over taking the job permanently following his strong run as interim manager.

The former United midfielder has stabilised the atmosphere around the club and restored a sense of confidence after a chaotic campaign. Players appear to be responding positively to his calmer, more measured approach, and the upturn in results reflects that shift.

Even so, the Red Devils are also believed to have sounded out alternative candidates, indicating no final decision has yet been made. That lingering uncertainty could prove significant.

While Carrick deserves enormous credit for steadying the ship, there remains a legitimate question over whether he is truly the elite-level coach capable of returning United to the top of English and European football in the long run.

His managerial experience remains limited, with his only previous spell coming during an inconsistent period at Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Why INEOS cannot afford to overlook Andoni Iraola

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

INEOS risk making a major mistake if they overlook Iraola at this stage.

The Spaniard is already one of the most sought‑after coaches in the Premier League, and with his decision to leave AFC Bournemouth at the end of the season, clubs such as Chelsea and Crystal Palace are circling.

If United genuinely have the opportunity to bring him in, they cannot afford to hesitate, as losing a proven top‑flight manager to a direct rival would be a damaging setback.

Iraola has earned his reputation as one of the league’s sharpest tactical thinkers, consistently overachieving with limited resources.

Bournemouth’s unbeaten run and relentless, high‑intensity 4-2-3-1 style have turned them into one of the division’s most awkward opponents.

Statistically, they were the Premier League’s best pressing side in 2024/25, leading the division in passes per defensive action (PPDA), high recoveries, goals from high turnovers and build‑up disruption, all hallmarks of modern elite football. They remain close to that level this season, too.

That level of tactical clarity is exactly what United have lacked for years, and arguably still lack even under Carrick’s extended interim spell.

Iraola’s work at Rayo Vallecano further strengthens his case.

Operating on a modest budget, he built an aggressive, entertaining side capable of troubling Barcelona and Real Madrid, which could be a valuable trait for a United team preparing for a long‑awaited return to the Champions League.

In recent months, pundits, scouts and agents have labelled the 43‑year‑old a “mastermind” and even an “elite” manager for this level. Crucially, he already looks like a proven Premier League overperformer with a clear, modern identity. Carrick, by contrast, still very much remains relatively untested at the very highest level.

United no longer simply need stability, and if next season starts poorly under Carrick, it is difficult to see how the situation improves. What they need is a coach capable of building a modern football structure, improving players, establishing a recognisable identity and competing tactically with Europe’s best.

Right now, Iraola appears far closer to being that manager than Carrick, and for that reason, INEOS should pause before committing to a permanent deal for the Englishman.