Next Chelsea manager: Blues suffer Andoni Iraola blow as Premier League club make Bournemouth boss 'top candidate'

By Darren Plant | 09 May 2026 10:06

Chelsea have reportedly suffered a blow in their search for a new manager, with Andoni Iraola now the 'top candidate' at another club.

Although Calum McFarlane is in interim charge for the remainder of the season, Blues chiefs are working behind the scenes to find a permanent successor to Liam Rosenior.

Their eventual appointment may be dependent on whether they secure European football, that becoming increasingly unlikely in recent games and with a Premier League fixture at Liverpool on Saturday.

Nevertheless, Iraola, who has already announced that he will be leaving Bournemouth, has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for a number of weeks.

However, according to BBC Sport, Chelsea are not favourites to appoint Iraola as their next head coach.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Premier League club make Iraola 'top candidate'

The report alleges that Crystal Palace have identified the Spaniard as their number-one target to replace Oliver Glasner.

Palace officials are said to be at an 'advanced stage' when it comes to securing the successor to the Austrian.

There was said to be interest in Iraola as far back as January, when it became apparent that Glasner would be departing Selhurst Park.

At that point, Iraola may have been already considering a return to Spain, but that has become less likely in recent weeks due to Athletic Bilbao appointing Edin Terzic as their new head coach.

Preliminary talks have allegedly taken place between Palace and Iraola, although the report adds that the 43-year-old is merely 'not ruling out' a move to the Eagles.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Will Chelsea end Iraola interest?

Chelsea chiefs will undoubtedly have a number of candidates in mind for their next head coach, with BlueCo needing to determine whether they stick with or change their approach to the transfer market.

Iraola is viewed as someone who will relish the coaching aspect of the Chelsea job, rather than becoming overly involved in the signing of players.

In the past, that would tick several boxes with BlueCo, but there is now a growing acknowledgement that their business strategy is failing with Chelsea now favourites to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The appointment of Iraola would generate a mixed reception among the Chelsea fanbase. Even behind the scenes, he will be realistically regarded as someone who is not first choice.

However, if Chelsea were to push for Iraola, the signs are there that they cannot afford to waste time in their pursuit.