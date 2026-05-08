Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 08 May 2026 22:09 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 22:16

Struggling Premier League champions Liverpool will welcome managerless Chelsea to Anfield on Saturday for their penultimate home game of the season.

Arne Slot's Reds will be hoping to deliver a strong performance after losing 3-2 against bitter rivals Manchester United last weekend, though they will be without a number of stars including Mohamed Salah.

As for the Blues, they will be desperate to avoid a seventh consecutive top-flight defeat after being downed 3-1 by Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Here, Sports Mole details all you need to know about how to watch Liverpool's Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday.

What time does Liverpool vs. Chelsea kick off?

This match kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday, May 9 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Chelsea being played?

The Blues will travel to Anfield, Liverpool's iconic 61,276-capacity stadium that has been home to the club since 1892.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

This game will be broadcast live in the UK on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live via HBO Max if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

TNT Sports is also available through Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted to the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the day.

Alternatively, Match of the Day will have highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's Premier League fixtures, starting at 10:20pm on BBC One.

What is at stake for Liverpool and Chelsea?

Liverpool know that a win on Saturday will likely be enough to secure Champions League football for next season, but they still have to find a way to win without the majority of their attacking talent.

Chelsea may be the worst form team in the Premier League at the moment, but Calum McFarlane will draw confidence from the fact that Slot's Reds were the only top-flight side that failed to beat Igor Tudor's Tottenham Hotspur.

If the Merseysiders fail to win this time around, Slot would face new levels of pressure from an already disheartened fanbase, not to mention that the door would be opened to the likes of Bournemouth and Brentford in the race for the top five.

Meanwhile, the Blues may have taken a rapid descent down the table, but they could yet qualify for Europe - McFarlane's men are only four points behind the sixth-placed Cherries - and a win on Saturday would be a major boost on that front.

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Liverpool vs. Chelsea