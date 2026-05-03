Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Kobbie Mainoo is Man Utd's hero

By Ellis Stevens | 03 May 2026 17:29 , Last updated: 03 May 2026 17:46

Manchester United recorded a thrilling 3-2 victory against Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United made a flying start, racing into a 2-0 lead thanks to early goals from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, and although Liverpool did eventually ease into the match, the Red Devils remained firmly in control at the break.

It was Liverpool's turn to make a quick start in the second half, with Arne Slot's side capitalising on two Man Utd errors to equalise within 10 minutes of the restart, thanks to goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo.

However, the goalscoring was not done there, as Man Utd hit back through Kobbie Mainoo's marvellous strike, which proved to be the difference as the Red Devils claimed a thrilling 3-2 triumph.

Victory for Michael Carrick's side mean their place in next season's Champions League is confirmed, while Liverpool remain battling for their spot in Europe's most prestigious competition.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Carrick's brilliant time as Manchester United manager continues as he guides the Red Devils to a superb 3-2 victory against their rivals Liverpool, securing Champions League football in the process.

After a scintillating first 45 minutes, Carrick would have been extremely concerned to see his side give away two cheap goals in the opening period of the second half, quickly undoing all their hard work.

However, the manager will undoubtedly be proud of his side's determination and resilience, staying in the game and ultimately snatching all three points thanks to Mainoo's magic winner.

Not only did Manchester United's win secure Champions League football, but the victory also means the Red Devils have completed the league double against Liverpool for the first time in a decade.

Meanwhile, the pressure will only continue to grow on Arne Slot's position as Liverpool manager, with yet another underwhelming result and largely unimpressive performance.

Despite a much-improved second-half performance, the Reds failed to capitalise on the swing in momentum following their quick-fire double, and another defeat means Liverpool have now lost a considerable 11 times in the league this term.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. LIVERPOOL HIGHLIGHTS

Matheus Cunha goal vs. Liverpool (6th min, Manchester United 1-0 Liverpool)

"Just feel the place!" ?



Matheus Cunha gets Man Utd off to a DREAM start! pic.twitter.com/i3UMWo7eQK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 3, 2026

Cunha fires Manchester United into an early lead!

Bryan Mbeumo's corner is headed away to the edge of the box as far as Cunha, who looks to fire towards goal.

The Brazilian's first effort is blocked, but the ball bounces back to Cunha, and his second strike finds the bottom right corner thanks to a slight deflection off Alexis Mac Allister.

Benjamin Sesko goal vs. Liverpool (14th min, Manchester United 2-0 Liverpool)

Manchester United are FLYING!



Benjamin Šeško doubles their advantage! ? pic.twitter.com/MNQuFma3kO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 3, 2026

Sesko makes it two!

Luke Shaw delivers a precise cross to the back post, where Bruno Fernandes heads back across goal.

Freddie Woodman's parry deflects off Sesko and spins into the back of the Liverpool net, doubling Man Utd's advantage.

Dominik Szoboszlai goal vs. Manchester United (48th min, Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool)

Szobszlai pulls one back for Liverpool right after the restart!

Amad Diallo sloppily gives the ball away to Szoboszlai, who powerfully drives towards Manchester United's goal.

Szoboszlai gets into the ball and shifts onto his left foot, placing a precise effort back across goal into the bottom right corner.

Cody Gakpo goal vs. Manchester United (56th min, Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool)

Gakpo pounces on the loose pass and makes no mistake! ? pic.twitter.com/376SnkyN6N — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 3, 2026

Unbelievable, Gakpo equalises for Liverpool!

Senne Lammens plays a loose pass towards Casemiro, which Mac Allister intercepts and lays off to Szboszlai.

Szoboszlai quickly plays it to Gakpo inside the area, who calmly slots into the gaping net.

Kobbie Mainoo goal vs. Liverpool (77th min, Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool)

Kobbie Mainoo rattles it in at the Stretford End! ? pic.twitter.com/3HDRLnyC4D — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 3, 2026

Mainoo restores Manchester United's lead with a stunning strike!

Shaw's delivery finds Diallo at the back post, and Mac Allister clears the winger's header to the edge of the area.

Mainoo charges onto the loose ball and excellently fires a side-footed effort into the bottom left corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - KOBBIE MAINOO

© Iconsport / PA Images

Mainoo produced yet another fantastic performance for Manchester United, including scoring the wonderful winner.

The midfielder was crucial in and out of possession for the Red Devils, notably making six recoveries, while also completing two dribbles.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. LIVERPOOL MATCH STATS

Possession: Manchester United 38%-62% Liverpool

Shots: Manchester United 18-13 Liverpool

Shots on target: Manchester United 6-5 Liverpool

Corners: Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool

Fouls: Manchester United 12-11 Liverpool

BEST STATS

Matheus Cunha scored Manchester United's earliest home goal against Liverpool in the Premier League since Ruud van Nistelrooy in April 2003 (5th minute). ⚡️#MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/STjQu9fnO1 — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) May 3, 2026

17 - Liverpool have conceded 17 goals from set-piece situations (excl. penalties) in the Premier League this season - now their most ever in a single campaign in the competition, overtaking 16 in 1992-93. Seized. pic.twitter.com/RD24Uy72Cr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 3, 2026

14 minutes is the earliest Manchester United have ever gone 2-0 up in a Premier League match against Liverpool. ? pic.twitter.com/vzlTLytXbb — Squawka (@Squawka) May 3, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Manchester United's victory secured their place in the Champions League with three games remaining of the Premier League season, but they will want to continue their winning run when they take on Sunderland next weekend.

Meanwhile, Liverpool remain in the race to secure their spot in the Champions League, and they will look to do so when they take on Chelsea next time out.