Preview: Al Khaleej vs Al-Hilal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 03 May 2026 16:31

Al Khaleej will be looking to make the most of their home advantage when they host second-placed Al-Hilal at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Tuesday evening in a Saudi Pro League encounter that pits a mid-table side against one of the division’s most formidable outfits.

The hosts arrive into the fixture on the back of consecutive league victories, while Al-Hilal travel to Al Khobar yet to taste defeat in the Saudi Pro League this season and determined to keep the pressure on leaders Al Nassr heading into the final stages of the campaign.

Match preview

Gustavo Poyet’s side have had a mixed campaign, sitting 10th in the Saudi Pro League table with 37 points from 10 wins, seven draws and 13 defeats.

Their attacking output has been one of the most positive aspects of their season, with 51 goals scored against 48 conceded.

However, that defensive record underlines the vulnerabilities that have cost them points throughout the campaign.

Al Khaleej head into Tuesday’s fixture in improved form, having secured back-to-back league victories - a 3-1 win over Al Najma followed by a 2-0 away triumph against Damac FC, the latter courtesy of a Joshua King brace.

At home, however, Al Khaleej have been a less convincing proposition, winning six, drawing two and losing six of their fixtures at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium - a record that suggests Al-Hilal will arrive with genuine confidence of taking something from Tuesday’s encounter.

The head-to-head record between these two sides offers little comfort for the hosts, with Al-Hilal having won four of the last five meetings, the most recent of which ended in a 3-2 victory for the visitors.

© Imago / HMB-Media

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, arrive at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium as one of Saudi Pro League’s most consistent sides this season, remaining unbeaten across 30 league matches with a record of 22 wins and eight draws to sit second in the table with 74 points.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have not lost a league game in their last five outings, picking up four wins and a draw, and their most recent fixture produced a convincing 3-0 away victory over Al Hazem - Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the ninth minute before Marcus Leonardo and Ruben Neves sealed the result late on.

Their attacking numbers continue to be a strength, with 79 goals scored and only 25 conceded across the campaign, while an away record of 10 wins and four draws without a single defeat highlights a side that carries a genuine threat regardless of the venue.

With the title race entering its decisive phase and Al-Hilal five points behind Al Nassr, Inzaghi’s side cannot afford to drop points, and Tuesday’s fixture represents an opportunity to maintain the pressure on the leaders while the rest of the fixtures play out.

Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League form:

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Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League form:

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Al-Hilal form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Ali Issa

Al Khaleej come into the fixture with no injury concerns, giving Poyet a full squad to select from ahead of Tuesday’s home clash.

King is expected to lead the attack once more following his brace against Damac FC.

The Norwegian forward has been one of the standout performers in the Saudi Pro League this season, contributing 18 goals in 25 appearances to sit fifth in the division’s scoring charts.

Kostas Fortounis, ranked second in the Saudi Pro League assist charts with 11 assists, should also contribute to the attack.

Mohammed Al-Khabrani and Abdullah Al-Hafith are expected to form the central defensive partnership, with Majed Kanabah and Dimitrios Kourbelis set to operate in midfield.

Al-Hilal will be without Hamad Al Yami, who is sidelined with a kneecap injury.

Kalidou Koulibaly remains out, and Saimon Bouabre is a doubt due to a hamstring problem ahead of Tuesday’s fixture.

Yassine Bono is expected to continue in goal, with Yusuf Akcicek and Hassan Tambakti likely to form the central defensive partnership in front of him.

Malcom and Benzema are set to lead the attack, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mohamed Kanno and Neves expected to operate in midfield behind them.

Al Khaleej possible starting lineup:

Moris; Al Hamsal, Al-Hafith, Al-Khabrani, Rebocho; Masouras, Kourbelis, Kanabah, Fernandes; King, Fortounis

Al-Hilal possible starting lineup:

Bono; Al-Harbi, Akcicek, Tambakti, Hernandez; Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Neves, Al-Dawsari; Malcom, Benzema

We say: Al Khaleej 0-2 Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal’s unbeaten league record, superior quality across every position and away form that has produced 10 wins without a single defeat make them overwhelming favourites to claim all three points on Tuesday evening.

Inzaghi’s side have the defensive solidity and attacking firepower to win this comfortably and keep the pressure on Al Nassr at the summit.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.