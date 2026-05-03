Man United vs. Liverpool: Sir Alex Ferguson 'admitted to hospital' after Old Trafford health scare

By Ben Knapton | 03 May 2026 15:59 , Last updated: 03 May 2026 15:59

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been admitted to hospital after feeling unwell before the Red Devils' Premier League clash with Liverpool, according to a report.

The 84-year-old was due to watch Michael Carrick's side take on the reigning champions at Old Trafford, where Man Utd only need a point to qualify for the Champions League.

The Red Devils got off to a fast start against Liverpool, as the returning Matheus Cunha deservedly opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes.

However, Ferguson was not there to witness the Brazilian's strike, as the Daily Mail reports that he was taken to hospital after feeling unwell at the stadium.

Ferguson was reportedly escorted from the ground more than an hour before kickoff on Sunday, but he is not believed to be suffering from anything serious.

Sir Alex Ferguson 'admitted to hospital' before Man United vs. Liverpool

© Imago

The Scot is expected to return home imminently to continue his recovery, and the report adds that his admission to hospital was largely a precautionary measure.

Ferguson's first serious health issue came in May 2018, when he suffered a brain haemorrhage which required emergency surgery, but the 84-year-old made a full recovery.

The former Man United manager spent four months out of the public eye before attending another Red Devils game in September 2018, but his scare today is not understood to be related to his 2018 haemorrhage.

Ferguson is often seen attending home and away matches for Man United, despite losing his paid ambassadorial role last season as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's cost-cutting measures.

How many trophies did Sir Alex Ferguson win at Man United?

Sir Alex Ferguson Man United trophies Premier League: 13 Champions League: 2 UEFA Super Cup: 1 European Cup Winners' Cup: 1 Club World Cup: 1 FA Cup: 5 EFL Cup: 4 Community Shield: 10 Intercontinental Cup: 1

The last Man United manager to conquer the Premier League, Ferguson ended a glittering 27-year spell at Man United in 2013 having won a staggering 38 major honours.

The Scot led the Red Devils to Premier League glory on 13 occasions and also won two Champions Leagues with Man United, in addition to losing the 2009 and 2011 finals to Barcelona.

Other domestic titles won by Ferguson at Man United include five FA Cups, four EFL Cups and 10 Community Shields, while he also claimed one Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, one Intercontinental Cup and a Cup Winners' Cup.