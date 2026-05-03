Arsenal transfer news: Andrea Berta 'offered' £43.2m Gabriel Martinelli replacement as Man United battle intensifies

By Ben Knapton | 03 May 2026 07:30

Arsenal are one of four Premier League clubs to have been approached over a deal to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, the latest report has claimed.

The Gunners produced one of their most dominant displays of the season so far in Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham, allowing them to move six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta's attacking trident of Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres and Leandro Trossard were all on song at the Emirates, as the trio combined for all three of Arsenal's goals in the London derby.

Left-winger Trossard provided the assist for Gyokeres's second of the afternoon, and the Belgian also registered a 100% success rate from six take-ons - his highest total in a Premier League game.

Trossard has made his case to start over Gabriel Martinelli in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg with Atletico Madrid, but neither man has consistently delivered over the course of the 2025-26 campaign, and their futures are unclear heading into the summer.

Eberechi Eze has only made a fleeting impact on the left wing too, so upgrading that position is expected to be a priority for Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta over the summer.

Arsenal 'offered chance' to sign Rafael Leao in £43.2m deal

© Imago / Insidefoto

Milan's Leao has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League for a number of years now, and according to TEAMtalk, the Portugal international has now been offered to various clubs by intermediaries.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly all been contacted to gauge their interest in a deal for Leao, who is about to enter the last two years of his contract at San Siro.

Milan have not given up hope of extending his current deal, but the report adds that they would be open to a sale for an affordable fee of £43.2m if Leao decides not to pen fresh terms.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also attentive to the situation, but a switch to England is currently viewed as the most viable for Leao, who has 10 goals and three assists to show from 28 Milan matches this season.

The 26-year-old has only managed one assist and no goals in his last six Serie A appearances, though, and he has also struggled with calf and adductor injuries throughout the season.

Interest in Leao has not dwindled despite his fitness issues, though, as Man United are apparently prepared to offer three players in exchange for the Portuguese attacker this summer.

How does Rafael Leao compare to Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard?

© Imago / Colorsport

Leao's nine goals in the 2025-26 Serie A may not stand out as spectacular, but Trossard has netted just five times in the current Premier League season, while Martinelli boasts a paltry one top-flight goal.

However, Trossard boasts double Leao's assists - six to three - and has created 34 chances compared to the Milan man's 20, suggesting that the Belgian would still be a better playmaking option than the Brazilian.

Leao does come up trumps for conversion rate, ground duel success rate and take-ons completed, though, so the 26-year-old could bring a different dimension to the Gunners' attack if they can win the £43.2m race.