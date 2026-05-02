Atletico Madrid injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Arsenal: Julian Alvarez, David Hancko, Giuliano Simeone latest

Atletico Madrid will head to Arsenal on Tuesday night for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.
The last-four contest is delicately poised following a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week, with Julian Alvarez cancelling out a first-half penalty from Viktor Gyokeres.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Atletico's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Arsenal, as the two teams lock horns for a spot in the final.
Julian Alvarez
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: May 5 (vs. Arsenal)
Alvarez suffered a minor ankle injury during the first leg of the semi-final last week and needs to be assessed ahead of the return fixture at the Emirates Stadium.
Pablo Barrios
Status: Major doubt
Reason: Muscle
Possible return date: May 5 (vs. Arsenal)
Barrios was again absent against Valencia due to a muscular problem, and the midfielder is a major doubt for the contest with Arsenal on Tuesday night.
Jose Gimenez
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: May 5 (vs. Arsenal)
Gimenez is currently dealing with a muscular problem, and it is unlikely that he will be available for the contest with Arsenal in the Champions League.
Nico Gonzalez
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: May 5 (vs. Arsenal)
Gonzalez is another Atletico player who needs to be assessed ahead of this match, with the midfielder currently battling to overcome an ankle injury.
David Hancko
Status: Minor doubt
Reason: Knock
Possible return date: May 5 (vs. Arsenal)
Hancko, who gave away a penalty in the first leg between the two sides, missed out against Valencia due to a knock and needs to be assessed ahead of this match.
Giuliano Simeone
Status: Minor doubt
Reason: Knock
Possible return date: May 5 (vs. Arsenal)
Simeone missed out against Valencia due to a minor injury, but the attacker should be available for the contest at the Emirates Stadium next week.
Alexander Sorloth
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: May 5 (vs. Arsenal)
Sorloth was not risked against Valencia in the league to a muscular problem, but the striker should be back in the fold for the game against Arsenal in London.
ATLETICO'S SUSPENSION LIST
Atletico have no players suspended for this match.