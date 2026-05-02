Champions League
Arsenal
May 5, 2026 8.00pm
Emirates Stadium
Atletico

Atletico Madrid injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Arsenal: Julian Alvarez, David Hancko, Giuliano Simeone latest

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Alvarez, Hancko, Simeone latest: Atletico injury, suspension list vs. Arsenal
© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Atletico Madrid will head to Arsenal on Tuesday night for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The last-four contest is delicately poised following a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week, with Julian Alvarez cancelling out a first-half penalty from Viktor Gyokeres.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Atletico's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Arsenal, as the two teams lock horns for a spot in the final.

Julian Alvarez

© Iconsport

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: May 5 (vs. Arsenal)

Alvarez suffered a minor ankle injury during the first leg of the semi-final last week and needs to be assessed ahead of the return fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

Pablo Barrios

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Reason: Muscle

Possible return date: May 5 (vs. Arsenal)

Barrios was again absent against Valencia due to a muscular problem, and the midfielder is a major doubt for the contest with Arsenal on Tuesday night.

Jose Gimenez

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: May 5 (vs. Arsenal)

Gimenez is currently dealing with a muscular problem, and it is unlikely that he will be available for the contest with Arsenal in the Champions League.

Nico Gonzalez

© Imago / PsnewZ

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: May 5 (vs. Arsenal)

Gonzalez is another Atletico player who needs to be assessed ahead of this match, with the midfielder currently battling to overcome an ankle injury.

David Hancko

© Iconsport / Zuma / Icon Sport

Status: Minor doubt

Reason: Knock

Possible return date: May 5 (vs. Arsenal)

Hancko, who gave away a penalty in the first leg between the two sides, missed out against Valencia due to a knock and needs to be assessed ahead of this match.

Giuliano Simeone

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Reason: Knock

Possible return date: May 5 (vs. Arsenal)

Simeone missed out against Valencia due to a minor injury, but the attacker should be available for the contest at the Emirates Stadium next week.

Alexander Sorloth

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: May 5 (vs. Arsenal)

Sorloth was not risked against Valencia in the league to a muscular problem, but the striker should be back in the fold for the game against Arsenal in London.

ATLETICO'S SUSPENSION LIST

Atletico have no players suspended for this match.

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