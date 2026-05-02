Dani Ceballos vs. Alvaro Arbeloa: What's the latest? Will midfielder play for Real Madrid again?

By Matt Law | 02 May 2026 15:58 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 16:00

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has refused to be drawn on claims that he has had a falling-out with Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos.

Ceballos has made 22 appearances for Real Madrid this season, but he has not featured for the capital giants since the middle of February.

The midfielder has recently spent time out with a calf injury, but he returned to the bench against Girona earlier this month before being left out entirely against Real Betis on April 24.

According to Marca, Ceballos has already 'said goodbye' to Real Madrid, with the Spaniard accepting that he is unlikely to represent the club again following a fall-out with Arbeloa.

© Imago

Ceballos unlikely to play for Real Madrid again after Arbeloa 'fall-out'

The report claims that Ceballos had an argument with Arbeloa at the club's training ground last week, and he has told the Real Madrid head coach to not contact him again following the 'unpleasant meeting'.

Ceballos will continue to train with the Spanish giants but will allegedly not be considered for selection, with the 29-year-old set to leave Bernabeu at the end of the campaign.

Real Betis are the favourites to re-sign the midfielder this summer, although a number of other clubs are also believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation, including Ajax and Villarreal.

Arbeloa was asked about the situation during his press conference on Saturday, as Los Blancos prepare for Sunday night's contest with Espanyol.

© Imago

Arbeloa refuses to disclose details of Ceballos 'argument'

“I do not engage in public debates about the situations I have with my players," Arbeloa told reporters. "It’s been over 20 years since I first entered the dressing room of the Real Madrid first team, and the first thing I learned from the veteran players is that what happens in the Real Madrid dressing room stays in the Real Madrid dressing room.

"This is something I have carried with me since then and still uphold to this day.”

Ceballos made the move to Real Madrid from Real Betis in 2017, and he has represented his current side on 214 occasions in all competitions, scoring seven goals and registering 16 assists.

The midfielder has won 15 trophies during his time in the Spanish capital, including two La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.