Preview: Chapecoense vs Bragantino - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 02 May 2026 16:17

Chapecoense will welcome Bragantino to Arena Conda on Sunday evening for their round 14 Brasileirao clash, with the two sides heading into the contest with very different objectives at this stage of the season.

The hosts sit rock bottom of the table and are desperately searching for a way out of the relegation zone, while the visitors remain in the top-half picture and are aiming to close the gap to the top four.

Match preview

Chapecoense come into this fixture in a deeply concerning position, currently propping up the standings with just eight points from 12 matches, leaving them with a significant task to climb out of trouble in the coming weeks.

Their campaign has been defined by inconsistency and defensive fragility, having managed just one win so far — a 4-2 victory over Santos — while suffering a string of heavy defeats that have derailed any momentum they attempted to build.

Chapecoense were beaten 2-1 by Fluminense in their last outing, and prior to that suffered defeats against Botafogo (4-1), Athletico PR (2-0) and Atletico Mineiro (4-0), with only a 1-1 draw against Vitoria offering any respite in that run.

Even so, there are small signs of attacking intent, with the team having managed to score in several of those matches, but their inability to control games defensively continues to undermine their efforts.

With the gap to safety still manageable, a victory here could prove crucial, and even if it does not immediately lift them out of the relegation zone, it would bring them closer to the teams above and inject much-needed belief into a struggling squad.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Bragantino, by contrast, arrive in a more stable position, currently sitting ninth in the table with 17 points from 13 matches, although their recent form suggests they are not entirely comfortable.

The visitors are winless in their last three matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 defeat to River Plate in the Copa Sudamericana, a loss by the same scoreline against Palmeiras, and a 1-1 draw with Mirassol in the Copa do Brasil.

That run has slightly stalled their push up the table, although their overall campaign — five wins, two draws and six defeats — still keeps them within reach of the top four.

Their last victory came in emphatic fashion, a 4-2 win over Remo, highlighting the attacking quality they possess when in rhythm – however, consistency remains an issue, particularly when facing teams that sit deep and force them to dictate play.

Encouragingly for the visitors, recent head-to-head meetings favour them, with Bragantino recording two wins and a draw in the last four encounters, although Chapecoense did claim a 2-1 victory the last time these sides met in Serie A back in 2021.

With teams around them also competing for position, Bragantino know that dropping points here could cost them ground in the race for the top half, even if a win may not immediately improve their standing significantly.

Chapecoense Brasileiro form:

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Chapecoense form (all competitions):

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Bragantino Brasileiro form:

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Bragantino form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Chapecoense will be without Eduardo Doma, who is suspended following his red card in the previous match, while Italo Vargas is ruled out with a thigh injury.

Giovanni Augusto is also sidelined with a similar issue, while long-term absentees Robert Santos and Bruno Matias continue their recovery from cruciate ligament injuries.

Bragantino, meanwhile, are missing Juninho Capixaba through suspension, while Davi Gomes is out for the remainder of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

Fabrico remains unavailable due to an ankle problem, and Guzman Rodriguez is also sidelined with a knee injury.

Chapecoense possible starting lineup:

Paixao; Caetano, Thyere, Leonardo; Everton, Camilo, Meritão, Carlos, Clar; Garcez, Marcinho

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Volpi; Hurtado, Henrique, Alix, Caue; Gabriel, Fernandes; Barbosa, Sasha, Mosquera; Pitta

We say: Chapecoense 1-2 Bragantino

Chapecoense are under intense pressure and have shown glimpses of attacking threat, but their defensive issues continue to leave them vulnerable, especially against more organised sides.

Bragantino may not be in top form, but their superior quality and ability to start games strongly could prove decisive. With the hosts often conceding first, the visitors look well placed to take control early and edge this contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.