Preview: Fluminense vs Chapecoense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 26 Apr 2026 02:20 , Last updated: 26 Apr 2026 02:21

Two sides at opposite ends of the Brasileirao standings go head to head on Sunday evening when Fluminense play host to Chapecoense at Estadio do Maracana.

The Tricolor arrives as favorites, but their performance could be heavily impacted by several absences, while the visitors head into the weekend aiming to steady their ship after a recent head coach change.

Match preview

With Luis Zubeldia at the helm of affairs, Fluminense have enjoyed a solid league campaign so far and will be looking to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the league table heading into the midway point of the season.

Zubeldia’s men have lost just three of their 12 league matches so far, while picking up two draws and seven wins, including a thrilling 3-2 victory over Santos at the Vila Belmiro last Sunday.

Their solid run of results has seen Fluminense surge into third place in the Brasileirao standings with 23 points from 12 matches, six points off league leaders Palmeiras with six games left to go before the midpoint of the season.

With Fluminense also competing in the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Libertadores, where a daunting trip to La Paz to face Bolivar is on the horizon, managing the squad’s physical condition will be decisive in maintaining performance levels on all three fronts.

While Fluminense can take pride in their performance at the attacking end of the pitch, with the likes of Savarino, Castillo, and John Kennedy delivering in key moments, they have struggled at the back, conceding 15 goals in their 12 league matches so far.

© Iconsport / SUSA

On the other hand, it has been a challenging return to the Brazilian top flight for Chapecoense, who have struggled to impose themselves in the big leagues and find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table.

A change in ideas at the helm of affairs has so far failed to make a difference for the Santa Catarina outfit, with the departure of Gilmar Dal Pozzo for Fabio Matias yet to produce practical effects on the pitch and yield positive results.

Defeats against Athletico Paranaense and most recently Botafogo have increased the pressure on the squad, with Chapecoense failing to win their last 10 league matches since kicking off the campaign with a 4-2 victory over Santos in January.

Central to Verdao’s struggles has been their vulnerability at the defensive end of the pitch, where they have shipped the second-highest number of goals (22) while also failing to find the back of the net in their last six away matches across all competitions.

The overall numbers highlight the difference in form between the clubs, with Fluminense scoring 21 goals and conceding 15, while Chapecoense have netted 11 goals while managing just one clean sheet from their 11 matches so far.

Fluminense Brasileiro form:

L

W

W

D

L

W

Fluminense form (all competitions):

D

D

L

L

W

D

Chapecoense Brasileiro form:

D

L

L

D

L

L

Chapecoense form (all competitions):

D

W

L

D

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Fluminense remain without several players down the spine of the team, as German Cano, Lucho Acosta, Nonato, Matheus Reis, and Soteldo all continue their spells on the sideline, limiting Zubeldia’s options, especially in attack.

While Martinelli joined the lengthy injury list after coming off early in the midweek Copa do Brasil stalemate with Operario, there is some positive news in the squad, with Canobbio returning from his suspension.

Venezuelan midfielder Jefferson Savarino should return to the starting lineup after being rested, while 22-year-old Facundo Bernal is expected to play alongside Hercules at the centre of the park.

Up top, Rodrigo Castillo is in good form and should spearhead the attack, while Guga, Guilherme Arana, Jemmes, and Freytes should team up at the opposite end of the pitch.

Chapecoense have their fair share of concerns, with Giovanni Augusto, who is currently the team’s leading scorer in the league, ruled out due to an injury.

Defender Robert has also been ruled out, while Marcos Vinicius is a doubt after leaving injured in the Copa do Brasil tie against Botafogo on Friday.

Head coach Matias will count on the return of veteran forward Yannick Bolasie, who should return to the XI, with the 36-year-old expected to take the central role in attack after being rested in the cup tie.

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Guga, Jemmes, Freytes, Arana; Bernal, Hercules; Savarino, Serna, Canobbio; Castillo

Chapecoense possible starting lineup:

Santos; Everton, Leonardo, Doma, Pacheco; Camilo, Vitor, Meritao; Enio, Bolasie, Marcinho

We say: Fluminense 3-1 Chapecoense

Chapecoense head into the weekend under pressure following a rocky start to their top-flight return, and they are in for a tough 90 minutes at the Maracana, where Fluminense have been rock-solid this season. The Tricolour have won seven of their eight home matches this term and we are backing them to come away with a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.