Preview: Fluminense vs Flamengo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 10 Apr 2026 23:47 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 23:53

Matchday 11 of the 2026 Brasileiro season sees Fluminense and Flamengo renew their rivalry in another Rio derby on Sunday at the Maracana. The great rivals meet following their respective Copa Libertadores openers last time out.

Originally set for Saturday, the fixture was moved to Sunday at Flamengo's request, with Fluminense's agreement and confirmation from the CBF.

Fluminense sit third in the table with 20 points but come into this game following a draw against Coritiba—a result that prevented them from closing the gap on leaders Palmeiras. They also played out a 0-0 stalemate away to Deportivo La Guaira in Venezuela to open their continental campaign, raising questions about their attacking output.

Flamengo, meanwhile, arrive in good spirits after an important 2-0 away win over Cusco in high-altitude conditions in Peru. However, the physical toll of playing in such extreme circumstances could prove decisive in this weekend’s derby.

The Rubro-Negro are fourth in the Brasileiro with a game in hand on their closest rivals, having claimed a comeback win over Santos in their most recent league match.

Match preview

Fluminense have made an excellent start to the season, exceeding expectations. With six wins, two draws, and two defeats, they have 20 points and remain firmly in the upper reaches of the table. Their solid performances reinforce the sense they can challenge at the top throughout the campaign.

Manager Luis Zubeldia has been instrumental to this run, with Fluminense showing tactical organisation, balance across the pitch, and a strong ability to adapt to different match scenarios.

This allows them to manage matches with greater security, and the positive momentum is reflected in the squad's confidence.

At the Maracana, their form has been even more impressive, with Sunday’s hosts winning all five home league games so far, underlining their dominance at home.

The fans' support has helped maintain a high intensity throughout matches, proving decisive in key moments.

However, recent fixtures suggest a slight dip in attacking output. The draws against Coritiba and Deportivo La Guaira have highlighted issues with converting chances, as Fluminense continue to create opportunities but with less efficiency—an area requiring immediate attention.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Flamengo, on the other hand, have had a more inconsistent campaign, alternating strong performances with below-par displays—particularly away from home. The defeat to RB Bragantino exposed defensive weaknesses and a lack of consistency, though the squad has ample quality to respond.

That was evident in the win over Santos, as Leonardo Jardim’s side showed improved attacking organisation and made better use of their chances, with Pedro, Arrascaeta, and Paqueta all key figures. When Flamengo impose their rhythm, they become highly competitive.

The subsequent victory over Cusco will have boosted squad confidence, but the physical strain of playing at high altitude may still affect their performance in this derby. Managing player fitness will be crucial.

Despite conceding frequently, Flamengo maintain a positive goal difference. Their defence features vastly experienced players, but performs best when the team controls possession.

When pressed, Flamengo struggle and this has affected their results. Away from home, their record is a concern, with negative results against key opponents highlighting the challenge of maintaining consistency on the road. Against a formidable Fluminense at the Maracana, the task is even greater.

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Fluminense now have German Cano raring to go again following his recent return. The Argentine striker has made brief cameos in each of the last three fixtures and is gradually rebuilding his match fitness. Facundo Bernal has been absent since February and has not yet returned, while Nonato is also still unavailable.

Jefferson Savarino is a major doubt after picking up a muscle injury, despite playing 66 minutes against Deportivo La Guaira.

Fluminense have a notable concern regarding suspensions. Canobbio, Freytes, Jemmes, Guilherme Arana, and Martinelli are all one yellow card away from suspension, meaning any would miss the next match against Santos if booked in the derby.

For Flamengo, the main concern is the physical aftermath of playing at 3,350 metres above sea level against Cusco. Despite logistical preparations, some players may still feel the effects, and managing minutes amid a congested schedule will be key.

Winger Everton Cebolinha continues to recover from fractured ribs, while Alex Sandro is being treated for a thigh injury. Saul Níguez is in the final stages of his recovery and is expected to return soon.

There are doubts in midfield over Jorginho and Erick Pulgar: the former did not feature against Cusco, while the latter is recovering from a shoulder problem. Pedro, who started the game in Peru on the bench, is expected to lead the attack from the outset against his former club.

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Xavier, Jemmes, Freytes, Arana; Martinelli, Nonato, Acosta; Canobbio, Serna, Kennedy

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Varela, Ortiz, Pereira, Lucas; Araujo, Jorginho; Paqueta, Arrascaeta, Henrique; Pedro

We say: Fluminense 1-1 Flamengo

Fluminense boast a perfect home record at the Maracana in the league, with five wins from five matches and an unbeaten run in normal time as hosts throughout the 2026 season.

The team has shown great consistency at home, managing matches with confidence and control. However, the two recent draws highlight a dip in attacking efficiency—particularly in the final third—which must be addressed.

Flamengo, meanwhile, are coming off a gruelling high-altitude match in Peru, and the physical effects may still be felt in the derby.

Quick recovery will be crucial for their performance. That said, two recent wins have boosted confidence and kept the mood positive.

Sunday’s match looks set to be a balanced affair, with Fluminense the league's most consistent home side and Flamengo looking to overcome physical fatigue with their squad depth and quality.

All signs point to a closely contested encounter with little to separate the sides. As a result, a draw appears the most likely outcome given the current state of both teams.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.