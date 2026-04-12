Andy Robertson exit: Liverpool left-back on 'contract' truth as Milos Kerkez's ability to replace defender questioned

By Lewis Nolan | 12 Apr 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 00:03

Andrew Robertson has revealed that he was not offered a new contract by Liverpool, and his desire for more minutes influenced his decision to leave.

The Reds got back on track in the Premier League on Saturday, winning 2-0 against Fulham, and left-back Robertson played well on the left side of defence.

During his nine-year tenure at Anfield, the Scotsman has established himself as a fan favourite, but he announced on Friday that he would leave upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

Robertson revealed that he was not offered a new contract, and he made the decision to leave in order to seek more minutes, telling reporters: "I want to play, so that was where the discussions came. It's not like I've knocked back a contract or anything, there was no contract on the table.

"It was a conversation of: 'Okay, this is what I want to do, I want to play and I believe I've still got the ability to play'. I think I have showed that this season. Look you can't be promised [starts] at this club - and that's absolutely fine.

"It can't be promised at any club, but it's also maybe time for the story to end and obviously me and Mo [Salah] both made that decision this year. You're not getting any younger."

Robertson has only started 16 times in all competitions this season, and it is understandable that he would feel dissatisfied with his minutes on the pitch given he had been a starter at Liverpool since 2017-18.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Can Milos Kerkez succeed once Andy Robertson leaves?

Milos Kerkez took some time to settle in at Liverpool, with the Hungarian even subbed off before the half-time interval against Burnley in September 2025.

However, the 22-year-old has improved considerably from a defensive perspective, and he even managed to contribute in the final third by scoring against Brighton & Hove Albion prior to the March international break.

Kerkez has at times struggled to influence play in the same ways as Robertson, who was an expert crosser, and that is an area that he will need to work on if strikers Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike are to flourish at Anfield.

The left-back is only 22 and has shown promise despite some of his earlier struggles, and if Liverpool's team are more settled next season, he may be able to develop his ability on the ball further.

© Imago

Robertson exit: Are Liverpool changing too many players in defence?

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold left to join Real Madrid last summer, but a number of other defensive players could soon leave.

Robertson's exit has already been confirmed, centre-back Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at the end of the season and Virgil van Dijk will only have a year left on his deal ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Too much change in a short period of time can prove to be problematic, and Liverpool must ensure they have enough experience in defence over the coming years if they are to challenge for major honours.