PSG vs. Liverpool: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Champions League clash

By Ben Knapton | 06 Apr 2026 11:46 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 11:46

The Arne Slot salvation journey begins on Wednesday evening for Liverpool, who face European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash at the Parc des Princes.

The Reds are returning to the French capital a little over 12 months on from their memorable 1-0 last-16 first-leg success - courtesy of a Harvey Elliott goal - before they suffered penalty-shootout heartache at Anfield several days later.

However, few will back Liverpool to repeat their Parc des Princes trick on Wednesday, as Slot's side come into the first leg on the back of two straight losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City, the latter of whom ran riot in Saturday's 4-0 FA Cup humbling.

Meanwhile, PSG emerged as 3-1 winners over Toulouse in their most recent Ligue 1 affair, and Luis Enrique's men put eight past a beleaguered Chelsea in the last round of the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between PSG and Liverpool ahead of the fixture.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 6

PSG wins: 3

Draws: 0

Liverpool wins: 3

Nothing can separate Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in the head-to-head column, from their six previous meetings in European competition so far, both teams have three triumphs to their name.

Les Parisiens were responsible for Arne Slot's Champions League demise in the 2024-25 last 16, as following a 1-1 aggregate draw, the Ligue 1 giants prevailed on penalties as Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez from 12 yards in the second leg.

However, the Reds' journey to Champions League glory in the 2018-19 season commenced with victory over Thomas Tuchel's PSG, who visited Anfield for their opening group-stage showdown but came out on the wrong end of a 3-2 scoreline.

Les Parisiens had seemingly done enough for a point as Kylian Mbappe punished Liverpool's inability to kill the game off, but Roberto Firmino came off the bench to net a last-gasp winner in front of the fervent away crowd.

However, PSG had their revenge a couple of months later, conquering Liverpool 2-1 at the Parc des Princes as the electrifying attack of Edison Cavani, Neymar and Mbappe ran Jurgen Klopp's backline ragged.

PSG and Liverpool's 2018-19 Champions League reunion marked just the second time that the two continental giants had met in competitive action, having first crossed paths during the semi-finals of the 1996-97 European Cup Winners' Cup.

The first-ever meeting between Les Parisiens and the Reds was not much of a contest, as PSG stormed to a 3-0 win in the first leg of that semi-final courtesy of goals from Leonardo, Benoit Cauet and Jerome Leroy.

Roy Evans's Liverpool threatened an almighty second-leg turnaround at Anfield two weeks later, as Robbie Fowler and Mark Wright breached the Parisiens' backline, but PSG still prevailed 3-2 on aggregate before losing to Barcelona in the final.

Having netted penalties in both of Liverpool's clashes with PSG in the 2018-19 season, James Milner is the highest individual scorer in this fixture with two strikes to his name.

Last six meetings

Mar 11, 2025: Liverpool 1-1 PSG [1-4 pens] (Champions League Last 16 Second Leg)

Mar 05, 2025: PSG 0-1 Liverpool (Champions League Last 16 First Leg)

Nov 28, 2018: PSG 2-1 Liverpool (Champions League Group Stage)

Sep 18, 2018: Liverpool 3-2 PSG (Champions League Group Stage)

Apr 24, 1997: Liverpool 2-0 PSG (UEFA Cup Winners' Cup Semi-Final Second Leg)

Apr 10, 1997: PSG 3-0 Liverpool (UEFA Cup Winners' Cup Semi-Final First Leg)