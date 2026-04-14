Liverpool news: 'People forget how rarely Liverpool win the title' — Former assistant Pusic defends Slot amid mounting pressure

By Axel Clody | 14 Apr 2026 11:46

Arne Slot's time in charge of Liverpool has been defined by a paradox: despite delivering historic results in a short space of time, the Dutch manager continues to operate under intense scrutiny. In response to the growing pressure, Marino Pusic — currently manager of Al-Jazira and Slot's former assistant at Feyenoord between 2021 and 2023 — has stepped forward in defence of his former colleague.

Speaking to Voetbal International, Pusic argued that the perception of Liverpool's current situation is being distorted by the demand for immediate success, with Slot's genuine achievements at Anfield being overlooked. In his view, the manager deserves credit that public opinion seems reluctant to grant.

'He is one of the best coaches in the world'

© Imago / NurPhoto

"I think Arne deserves much more credit at Liverpool right now than he is getting. As far as I am concerned, he is one of the best coaches in the world. I am talking about his demeanour, his football philosophy, how he conveys it, and his manners. I can only speak lyrically about him," Pusic told Voetbal International.

The foundation of that defence lies in direct comparison with the legacy of Slot's predecessor. Pusic is at pains to point out that winning the Premier League is an exceptionally difficult feat, and that Slot's rapid adaptation to the summit of English football is a rare achievement.

"People forget how rarely Liverpool win the title in recent decades. Arne did it right away in his first season, but Jurgen Klopp has also only won the Premier League title once. Before that, Liverpool last won the league title in 1990. And now it is expected that Arne will win the title twice in a row. Especially because so much money has been spent. That doesn't always work," he added.

Despite the backing of those who know his methods well, Slot faces the challenge of silencing his critics through results. Liverpool are currently attempting to manage a mixed domestic campaign while also needing a heroic European turnaround. Having suffered a 2-0 first-leg defeat to PSG away from home, the Reds must produce a flawless performance at Anfield to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

In the Premier League, the situation also demands precision. Liverpool sit fifth in the table, battling to secure a top-five finish. Their recent 2-0 win over Fulham was crucial, opening up a four-point cushion over Chelsea in sixth.

No plans to sack Slot behind the scenes

© Imago

According to the Telegraph, external pressure has not been sufficient to shake the internal conviction at Liverpool. Fenway Sports Group and the club's football executives are understood to favour continuity, viewing the turbulent spell through the lens of structural factors rather than making any snap judgment on the manager.

That assessment inevitably takes into account the scale of the post-Klopp transition. Internally, there is recognition that replacing such a towering figure was never going to be a linear process — even if the immediate positive impact masked the complexity of that change for a time. This season is being seen less as an unexpected derailment and more as a natural part of a transformation cycle.

The club is also weighing circumstances beyond the pitch. The death of Diogo Jota had a significant impact on the squad's morale, while signs of fatigue in key figures such as Mohamed Salah have reinforced a sense that an era is drawing to a close, a feeling echoed by Virgil van Dijk's own references to a possible "end of an era." More than a run of poor form, Liverpool appear to be navigating a deep shift in identity.