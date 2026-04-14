Man City: Four reasons why Marc Guehi 'ticks all boxes' for Pep Guardiola after Chelsea goal

By Brendan McGilligan | 14 Apr 2026 10:52

Marc Guehi has become an important piece of the Manchester City title charge as they aim to chase down Arsenal with just seven games remaining in their Premier League season.

The Sky Blues beat Chelsea 3-0 on Sunday afternoon to reduce the gap to six points, with Pep Guardiola’s side having a game in hand on their title rivals while also having to square off with Arsenal next weekend.

There is a genuine sense that Man City could surpass Mikel Arteta's team to win the trophy, despite appearing to be in a dire situation just a few weeks ago.

Arsenal have already lost the EFL Cup final to Man City before they were eliminated in the FA Cup by Southampton.

It has not been a great month for the club this season as they went from being on for a quadruple to now facing the prospect of ending up with nothing as their Premier League and Champions League campaigns still have the prospect of derailing.

Guehi was not available for Guardiola to use in the EFL Cup final but has been important in the rest of their domestic season, haunting old club Chelsea with a striker's finish at Stamford Bridge over the weekend.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The signing of the English international was seen as a real coup for Man City, as he had almost joined Liverpool in the summer on deadline day, but this deal fell through after it was reported Oliver Glasner threatened to leave Crystal Palace unless they stopped the sale.

Guehi would continue to play for the Eagles until January, when the FA Cup champions opted to cash in on their captain, and he would choose to join the Manchester club over the Premier League champions, and one former Gunner believed Sagna would play a key role for Guardiola’s side in the title race.

Bacary Sagna: 'Marc Guehi ticks all the boxes for Man City'

Bacary Sagna - a member of Man City's 2015-16 EFL Cup-winning side - believes that the signing of Guehi 'ticked all the boxes' for Guardiola for four reasons: his expiring Selhurst Park deal, his England experience, his ability to cope with pressure and his penchant for big-game performances.

Speaking to Sports Mole through BetVictor Online Casino, Sagna said: “He's a top player. Surely having a player like him is really important, because he's a solid player.

“I think they got it at the right time. He was coming to the end of his contract with Crystal Palace. He's playing for the national team, so I think he's ticking all the boxes to be able to perform in the City shirt.

© Iconsport / PA Images

“He's used to pressure and he's used to big games. I think it's fair enough to say that he's the right pick for Man City.”

Marc Guehi’s important role at Manchester City

The signing of Guehi was imperative to Man City’s season, which seemed to be heading towards a trophyless campaign before his arrival for one key reason.

Josko Gvardiol has been a notable absence since January after suffering an injury, while the fitness of Ruben Dias and John Stones has also not been as reliable as it has been in previous seasons.

Guehi has helped cover these key central defenders and has performed to a fairly high standard since moving to the Etihad, with his best performance arguably coming at the weekend as he helped City to a victory over Chelsea.

The England international was commanding at the back, helping guide the side to a clean sheet, while also making a noticeable contribution in front of goal as he scored their second against the London outfit.