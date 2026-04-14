Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils, Tottenham ‘closely monitoring’ 25-year-old attacker

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Apr 2026 09:12 , Last updated: 14 Apr 2026 09:16

Besiktas striker Oh Hyeon-gyu has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Red Devils spend in excess of £200m on signing attacking trio Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha last summer, but they are expected to explore ways to bolster their squad further ahead of competing in Europe, as expected, next season.

While midfield reinforcements are thought to be a priority for Man United, the potential departure for Joshua Zirkzee, who has struggled for game at Old Trafford this term, would open the door for them to sign a new forward.

As for Spurs, their transfer activity will likely depend on whether they avoid relegation from the Premier League, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side currently siting two points adrift of safety with just six games remaining.

Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons, Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani were all signed by the Lilywhites last summer, though the latter is on loan from Paris Saint-Germain and it remains to be seen if he will stay in North London on a permanent basis.

© Imago / Middle East Images

Oh on the radar of Man Utd, Spurs ahead of summer

As the summer transfer window draws ever closer, both Man United and Tottenham are said to be keeping an eye on one surprise target in the form of South Korea international Oh Hyeon-gyu.

Turkiye reports that the Premier League duo ‘in particular’ are monitoring the 25-year-old closely and have taken notice of his goalscoring form at Besiktas.

Oh only joined Besiktas in February from Belgian side Genk, and the initial plan was for the striker to act as a backup option under manager Sergen Yalcin.

However, Oh scored an assisted on his debut in Turkish football against Alanyaspor and has since recorded seven goals in 10 appearances for Besiktas, helping the club rise to fourth in the Super Lig table.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Could Son convince Oh to join Spurs this summer?

Earlier in his career, Oh was signed by former Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou at Celtic, joining from Korean outfit Suwon Bluewings, and he scored 12 goals in 47 games during an 18-minth spell in Glasgow.

Oh was “advised” by South Korea and Spurs legend Son Heung-min to leave Celtic and move to Genk, where he found the net 22 times in 73 appearances before opting to join Besiktas in a €14m deal a few months ago.

The report from Turkiye suggests that Tottenham could approach Son to help them convince the Oh to move to North London, should the club decide to make ‘concrete advances’.

As things stands, no English club has contacted Besiktas or Oh’s agent over a proposed summer deal, but the striker remains on their radar.

Oh is under contract in Istanbul until June 2029 and Besiktas are said to be expecting his value to rise further after his participation with South Korea at the 2026 World Cup.