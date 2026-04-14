Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos 'make big calls' as attacking duo learn their fate

By Seye Omidiora | 14 Apr 2026 03:08

Gonzalo Garcia is set to be offloaded during the upcoming transfer window as Real Madrid look to secure regular playing time for the 22-year-old.

The Spanish giants have prioritised developing their young attacking assets, but senior figures are believed to have reached a definitive conclusion on the futures of Garcia and another talented forward.

While one academy graduate is expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu on a permanent basis, another teenage sensation is understood to have been assured of his place in the senior setup.

The Athletic reports that Los Blancos are currently finalising their squad plans for the 2026-27 campaign under the guidance of Alvaro Arbeloa or a new boss.

Real Madrid 'make decision' on Gonzalo Garcia's future

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

Despite signing a new contract until 2030 following a successful Club World Cup campaign, the striker has fallen down the pecking order in the Spanish capital.

The above source indicates that Madrid officials intend to utilise a similar transfer model to those of Nico Paz and Chema Andres by inserting a reachable buy-back clause into any potential agreement.

Garcia has managed six goals in 33 appearances across all competitions this term, including a memorable hat-trick against Real Betis in January.

The hierarchy remain confident that a permanent move with a return option represents the most effective way to manage his long-term progression.

Endrick 'to be handed' first-team role following Lyon loan

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Brazilian starlet Endrick is expected to be integrated into the Madrid first team next season despite a recent dip in scoring form during his loan spell at Lyon.

The 19-year-old has contributed 12 goal involvements in 16 matches for the Ligue 1 outfit but has not scored a league goal since a hat-trick against Metz on January 25.

Manager Paulo Fonseca recently challenged the teenager to do more on the pitch after a string of inconsistent performances in the French top flight.

Nevertheless, the player and his representatives have reportedly ruled out any offers from other clubs after receiving firm assurances regarding his role at the Bernabeu.

Endrick provided a crucial assist in a 2-0 win over Lorient on Sunday, further demonstrating the talent that has convinced Madrid to retain his services.