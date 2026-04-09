Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ben Knapton | 09 Apr 2026 20:28 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 23:57

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich meet once again on the Champions League stage when they clash at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The meeting marks the 30th-time these two sides have matched up in this competition, several more than any other pairing.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 29

Real Madrid wins: 12

Draws: 4

Bayern wins: 13

The historic rivalry between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich has taken another dramatic turn after the German champions secured a crucial 2-1 victory in Spain on Tuesday, with goals from Luis Diaz and Harry Kane handing Bayern a two-goal advantage at the Santiago Bernabeu before Kylian Mbappe pulled one back for Los Blancos to ensure the tie remains delicately poised ahead of the second leg in Germany next Wednesday.

Few rivalries in European football can match the enduring intensity between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and after Tuesday’s encounter, the two European heavyweights have now met 29 times in competitive matches, with Bayern’s victory in Madrid breaking what had previously been a perfectly balanced record of 12 wins apiece alongside four draws, underlining how closely contested the rivalry has remained across decades of European competition.

That balance has also been reflected in recent meetings, where high-scoring affairs and dramatic comebacks have become the norm, including their most recent semi-final clash in the 2023-24 season which produced another thriller as both sides played out a 2-2 draw in Munich before Real Madrid staged a stunning late comeback in the return leg to progress on their way to lifting yet another European crown.

Those results extended Real Madrid’s strong recent run in the fixture, with Los Blancos dominating knockout ties throughout the last decade, although Bayern’s victory on Tuesday could signal a potential shift in momentum after the 2-1 triumph marked their first away win against Real Madrid since May 2001 in the Champions League semi-finals and handed the German side a significant psychological boost heading into the decisive second leg.

Historically, Bayern Munich have struggled to assert control over Real Madrid in recent meetings, with the Spanish giants often prevailing in key knockout encounters, and not since the 2011-12 semi-finals have Bayern managed to get the better of the 14-time continental champions, prevailing on penalties before suffering similar heartbreak in the final against Chelsea, while also remaining winless in eight away games versus Real across 90 or 120 minutes.

However, Vincent Kompany’s side now head back to Germany with a one-goal advantage and renewed belief following a disciplined performance in Spain, where veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer played a crucial role by producing several key saves to deny Real Madrid’s attacking stars and preserve Bayern’s lead.

Despite Bayern’s advantage, Real Madrid’s reputation for dramatic Champions League comebacks ensures the tie remains far from decided, and with only one goal separating the two sides, Wednesday’s second leg promises another gripping chapter in one of European football’s greatest rivalries, as history has repeatedly shown that when these two giants meet, drama is never far away and this latest edition appears set to deliver once again.

Last 20 meetings

April 7, 2026: Real Madrid 1-2 Bayern (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

May 8, 2024: Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern (Champions League Semi-Finals)

Apr 30, 2024: Bayern 2-2 Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Finals)

May 01, 2018: Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern (Champions League Semi-Finals)

Apr 25, 2018: Bayern 1-2 Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Finals)

Apr 18, 2017: Real Madrid 4-2 Bayern (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Apr 12, 2017: Bayern 1-2 Real Madrid (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Apr 29, 2014: Bayern 0-4 Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Finals)

Apr 23, 2014: Real Madrid 1-0 Bayern (Champions League Semi-Finals)

Apr 25, 2012: Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern(p) (Champions League Semi-Finals)

Apr 17, 2012: Bayern 2-1 Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Finals)

Mar 7, 2007: Bayern 2-1 Real Madrid (Champions League Last 16)

Feb 2, 2007: Real Madrid 3-2 Bayern (Champions League Last 16)

Mar 10, 2004: Real Madrid 1-0 Bayern (Champions League Last 16)

Feb 24, 2004: Bayern 1-1 Real Madrid (Champions League Last 16)

Apr 10, 2002: Real Madrid 2-0 Bayern (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Apr 2, 2002: Bayern 2-1 Real Madrid (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

May 9, 2001: Bayern 2-1 Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Finals)

May 1, 2001: Real Madrid 0-1 Bayern (Champions League Semi-Finals)

May 9, 2000: Bayern 2-1 Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Finals)