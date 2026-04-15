Man City vs. Arsenal: Gunners suffer fresh 'injury blow' ahead of Premier League blockbuster

By Matt Law | 15 Apr 2026 21:37 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 21:46

Arsenal attacker Noni Madueke has emerged as a major doubt for Sunday's blockbuster Premier League contest with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Madueke made his fifth Champions League start of the campaign in Wednesday's quarter-final second leg against Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium.

However, the 24-year-old was forced off in the 63rd minute after taking a knock to his knee.

Max Dowman was introduced as the England international's replacement, and he has now emerged as a major doubt for this weekend's top-of-the-table clash with Man City.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League table, six points ahead of second-placed Man City, who have a game in hand on the Gunners.

© Imago

Madueke was forced off with a knee injury against Sporting

Madueke has come up with seven goals and four assists in 35 appearances this season, but he could now be facing a spell on the sidelines entering the final straight.

Bukayo Saka was also again absent for the Champions League game with Sporting.

"It was something that he was carrying for a while. It was an Achilles issue," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ahead of the European fixture on Wednesday night when asked about his star player.

Saka has not featured for the Gunners since the middle of last month, and he will need to be assessed ahead of the clash with Pep Guardiola's side.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Will Arsenal win the Premier League title?

It is shaping up to be a fascinating conclusion to the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Arsenal's defeat to Bournemouth last time out has opened up the title race, and if Man City can beat the Gunners on Sunday, then the nerves in the North London side's camp would be immense.

However, a win at the Etihad Stadium or indeed a draw keeps Arsenal in the driving seat, and all eyes will be on the clash in Manchester on Sunday afternoon.

Considering Arsenal's lead at the summit, they should have enough to get over the line.