Man City vs. Arsenal confirmed lineups: Huge Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard, Nico O’Reilly decisions made for Premier League title clash

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Apr 2026 15:20 , Last updated: 19 Apr 2026 15:50

Arsenal duo Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke are both included in Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup for this afternoon’s blockbuster Premier League title showdown with rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Madueke was taken off with a knee issue during the Gunners’ goalless stalemate with Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday (progressing 1-0 on aggregate).

Captain Odegaard, meanwhile, has missed the last two games with a knee problem of his own, but both players - who were pictured walking with the squad earlier this morning - will start against the Citizens, news which comes as a huge boost for Arteta and co.

Odegaard returns to the first XI along with Kai Havertz, with Gabriel Martinelli and Viktor Gyokeres both dropping down to the substitutes’ bench.

Jurrien Timber, who has missed the last six games with a groin injury, and Riccardo Calafiori (knock) were both doubts heading into this fixture, and the defensive duo have failed to recover in time to feature in the matchday squad.

Yerson Mosquera and Piero Hincapie will therefore continue as full-backs, as Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba retain their spots at the heart of the defence in front of goalkeeper David Raya.

Odegaard is joined in midfield by Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, while Madueke and Eberechi Eze are set to operate out wide and provide support in attack for centre-forward Havertz.

O'Reilly starts as Guardiola names unchanged Man City XI

As for Man City, sitting six points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table, manager Pep Guardiola has named an unchanged starting lineup following last weekend’s statement 3-0 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Catalan coach confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Nico O’Reilly is “fine” after coming off with a hamstring issue in the 3-0 win at Chelsea last weekend, and the 21-year-old has indeed been selected to start again at left-back.

O’Reilly, who scored two second-half headers in City’s EFL Cup final triumph over Arsenal last month, is joined in a four-man defence by Marc Guehi, Abdukodir Khusanov and Matheus Nunes, who will all provide protection for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Captain Bernardo Silva, who announced earlier this week that he will be bringing the curtain down on a glorious nine-year career at the Etihad this summer, will link arms with lynchpin Rodri in centre-midfield, as playmaker Rayan Cherki operates in an advanced central role.

Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku will continue on the flanks, while leading marksman Erling Haaland - who scored a hat-trick in his most recent home match against Liverpool (4-0 FA Cup win) - will lead the line.

Meanwhile, John Stones is fit again and has been named on the substitutes' bench, after missing the previous six matches with a calf injury.

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Gonzalez, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Foden

Arsenal starting lineup: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Madueke, Havertz, Eze

Subs: Kepa, White, Jesus, Martinelli Gyokeres, Norgaard, Trossard, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman