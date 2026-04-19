Man City 2-1 Arsenal: How long could Rodri be out of Premier League title race after Pep Guardiola loses star to injury?

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Apr 2026 18:43

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was taken off injured against Arsenal on Sunday after going down under no contact.

The Citizens emerged as 2-1 winners in a crucial title clash at the Etihad, with goals from Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki enough to secure three points.

Pep Guardiola's side are now only three points behind the Gunners in the Premier League, but they boast the advantage of a game in hand on Mikel Arteta's team.

If City are to win the title, they will need their players to be at their best in their final six games of the season, though they may have to cope without number six Rodri.

The midfielder went down holding his groin after signalling that he needed to come off, and he was replaced by Nico Gonzalez late on.

© Imago / Every Second Media

How long will Rodri be out for and what games will he miss?

If the Spaniard has suffered a groin injury, then the best case scenario would be one to two weeks on the sidelines, though the most serious groin issues can result in months on the treatment table.

Considering the season will end on May 24, even a short absence could be damaging to their hopes of clinching the title.

RODRI 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Appearances: 20 Starts: 16 Goals: 1 Assists: 0

City's next game comes against Burnley in the Premier League on April 22, and they should comfortably get the better of the Clarets even without Rodri in the lineup.

An away trip to Everton could be more challenging on May 4, but perhaps the Ballon d'Or winner could be ready for that game if his injury is minor.

© Imago

Premier League title race: Will Manchester City finish ahead of Arsenal?

City cannot take the rest of the season for granted considering they still have to face the likes of Aston Villa, Everton and Bournemouth, but momentum is firmly on their side.

It should also be noted that Villa are competing in the Europa League, and they could play the final few weeks of the season with less focus on domestic matches.

The fact that Rodri could miss the last stretches of the campaign will be a blow, but they must make the most of Arsenal's crisis.