Arsenal injury news: Mikel Arteta in late double boost for Manchester City showdown

By Darren Plant | 19 Apr 2026 12:32 , Last updated: 19 Apr 2026 13:02

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke is seemingly available to face Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners head into one of the biggest fixtures in their recent history holding a six-point lead over Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League table.

Ahead of the trip to the Etihad Stadium, Mikel Arteta has already confirmed that Bukayo Saka will remain sidelined for the North Londoners.

Nevertheless, when asked to comment on Madueke's fitness at his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard suggested that it was a case of waiting to see how the winger came through training on Saturday.

That was a result of the England international suffering an issue and needing to be withdrawn against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

? Noni Madueke & Martin Ødegaard with the Arsenal squad on their pre-match walk this morning. ✅?️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MgvUoXQE9g — afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 19, 2026

Odegaard, Madueke pictured in Manchester

Martin Odegaard was also among a selection of players who were described as being "quite close" to a return.

However, as posted on X account 'afcstuff', both players were pictured going for a pre-match walk on Sunday morning.

While that does not necessarily guarantee their selection, it suggests that the pair are options for Arteta.

In the case of Odegaard, he last featured for Arsenal against Sporting Lisbon in Portugal on April 7.

The Norway international has not completed 90 minutes for Arsenal since the start of 2026.

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