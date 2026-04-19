Preview: Southampton vs Bristol City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 19 Apr 2026 18:38 , Last updated: 19 Apr 2026 18:51

Looking to continue their remarkable charge towards promotion, Southampton host Roy Hodgson’s Bristol City in a Tuesday night Championship clash.

The Saints left it late to extend their winning run to seven matches with a 2-1 victory over Swansea City in South Wales, while the Robins suffered their first defeat in three games after being dismantled 4-2 by Norwich City, with Mohamed Toure netting a hat-trick.

Match preview

When Tonda Eckert took the reins at St Mary’s, Southampton were languishing in 21st place with just two wins from their opening 13 matches, but with three games remaining they now sit fourth, just one point adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Saints have been transformed under the German coach, who has overseen an outstanding run of 23 wins, six draws and five defeats from his 34 matches in charge.

Their current streak is arguably their most impressive yet, as despite needing a 90th-minute winner from Cameron Archer to overcome Swansea last time out, it marked a seventh successive victory and extended their unbeaten run to 16 matches.

Momentum is often crucial at this stage of the season, and no side in the division is in better form than Southampton, who could yet overtake Ipswich Town and Millwall to secure automatic promotion if they maintain their current form.

Even if they fall short of the top two, the Saints will head into the playoffs as clear contenders, and they could do so with further confidence gained from their FA Cup run, having reached the semi-finals following a memorable victory over Arsenal, where they are set to face Manchester City later this month.

© Iconsport / Kyle Andrews / Alamy

As for the visiting side Bristol City, they enter their final three Championship games of the season with just the hopes of a top-half finish left to play for.

The Robins finished in the division's top six at the end of the 2024-25 campaign but have been unable to follow it up with something similar with their second half of the season performances in particular letting them down.

Although they started 2026 poorly, with just one home win across the first three and a half months of the year, the decision to relieve Gerhard Struber of his duties at the end of March came as a surprise.

Hodgson was appointed as his successor on a short-term basis, tasked with overseeing the final stretch of the season, and he initially made a positive impact with victories over Charlton Athletic and Sheffield United, followed by a draw at Queens Park Rangers.

However, that unbeaten start came to an end at the weekend, as a clinical Norwich display, highlighted by Toure’s quickfire hat-trick and a Jose Cordoba strike, condemned them to a 4-2 defeat, leaving Bristol City 10th in the table.

The Robins will be hoping for more of the same from their last clash with Southampton after winning 3-1 at home back in October, although both sides are under new management and the Saints are a much-improved outfit.

Southampton Championship form:

W W W W W W

Bristol City Championship form:

D L W W D L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

With no additional injuries and enjoying such a good run of form, Eckert may be hoping to keep things the same for Tuesday's clash.

However, both Shea Charles and Archer made an impact off the bench last time out by finding the net, and each could now be pushing for a place in the starting XI.

Only Mads Roerslev, out of their entire squad, is expected to miss out through injury.

As for the away side, the Robins travel south with an injury list that has hindered their entire season.

Long-term absentees Rob Dickie, Rob Atkinson, George Tanner and Luke McNally have left their defence stretched, with captain Jason Knight having filled in at right-back from his usual midfield role in recent weeks.

Max Bird remains a doubt after being forced off early two games ago, while Sam Bell could be rewarded with a start after scoring from the bench in their last outing.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Manning; Downes, Jander; Archer, Azaz, L. Scienza; Stewart

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Vitek; McCrorie, Eile, N. Borges, Pring; Randell, S. Morsy; Bell, Twine, Knight; Riis

We say: Southampton 3-1 Bristol City

The Saints have been marching on towards the top two for some time and could enter next weekend in the automatic places.

We expect the Saints to extend their unbeaten streak to 17 matches with an eighth consecutive victory, strengthening their push for a top-two finish with a 3-1 success.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.