Tuesday's Championship predictions and previews including Coventry City vs. Portsmouth

After sealing promotion in Friday's away draw against Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City will return home for Tuesday's Championship encounter against Portsmouth.

The hosts will be looking to secure the league title, while the visitors will be aiming for a fourth consecutive victory.

We say: Coventry City 2-1 Portsmouth

Portsmouth will be full of confidence following their impressive run of form, but having broken the 50-point barrier and moved to the brink of safety, there is a risk that there could be a drop-off in intensity.

That could play into the hands of Coventry, who will play with less pressure after sealing promotion, and we think they will do enough to clinch three title-winning points.

Click here to read our full match preview for Coventry City against Portsmouth, including team news and predicted lineups