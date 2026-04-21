Tuesday's Championship predictions and previews including Coventry City vs. Portsmouth

Today's Championship predictions include Coventry City's home fixture against Portsmouth, as the Sky Blues attempt to win the league title, and Southampton's showdown against Bristol City with the Saints looking to move into the top two in the Championship table.
Coventry City vs. Portsmouth (7.45pm)
After sealing promotion in Friday's away draw against Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City will return home for Tuesday's Championship encounter against Portsmouth.
The hosts will be looking to secure the league title, while the visitors will be aiming for a fourth consecutive victory.
We say: Coventry City 2-1 Portsmouth
Portsmouth will be full of confidence following their impressive run of form, but having broken the 50-point barrier and moved to the brink of safety, there is a risk that there could be a drop-off in intensity.
That could play into the hands of Coventry, who will play with less pressure after sealing promotion, and we think they will do enough to clinch three title-winning points.
Click here to read our full match preview for Coventry City against Portsmouth, including team news and predicted lineups
Leicester City vs. Hull City (7.45pm)
Second-from-bottom Leicester City welcome Hull City to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night in a crucial clash at both ends of the Championship table.
The Foxes were left staring at relegation following a 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth, leaving them eight points adrift of safety with just three games remaining, while the Tigers extended their winless run to four matches after a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City.
We say: Leicester City 0-2 Hull City
At opposite ends of the table and contrasting aims for how they wish to end the season, we see high-flying Hull City returning to winning ways with a comfortable away victory.
Click here to read our full match preview for Leicester City against Hull City, including team news and predicted lineups
Norwich City vs. Derby County (7.45pm)
Norwich City are set to host Derby County at Carrow Road this Tuesday night in the Championship, with the visitors aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive with a victory.
Meanwhile, the hosts will be aiming to secure a win to finish as high up the division as they possibly can before the end of the campaign.
We say: Norwich City 0-1 Derby County
Norwich have shown they have what it takes to beat anyone in the league, with their side having the ability to fight for the playoffs if it were not for their poor start to the season; however, Derby should have too much for the hosts as they chase promotion from the Championship.
Click here to read our full match preview for Norwich City against Derby County, including team news and predicted lineups
Oxford United vs. Wrexham (7.45pm)
Wrexham make the trip to the Kassam Stadium to face Oxford United on Tuesday evening looking for the win that will keep their promotion dream very much alive.
At a time when the visitors sit in seventh position in the Championship table, Oxford are in 22nd spot and in desperate need of maximum points.
We say: Oxford United 1-2 Wrexham
Given the high stakes concerning both clubs, nerves could be on show at the Kassam Stadium. While we feel that Oxford will be competitive throughout, Wrexham's superior attacking quality could prove decisive.
Click here to read our full match preview for Oxford United against Wrexham, including team news and predicted lineups
Southampton vs. Bristol City (7.45pm)
Looking to continue their remarkable charge towards promotion, Southampton host Roy Hodgson’s Bristol City in a Tuesday night Championship clash.
The Saints left it late to extend their winning run to seven matches with a 2-1 victory over Swansea City in South Wales, while the Robins suffered their first defeat in three games after being dismantled 4-2 by Norwich City, with Mohamed Toure netting a hat-trick.
We say: Southampton 3-1 Bristol City
The Saints have been marching on towards the top two for some time and could enter next weekend in the automatic places.
We expect the Saints to extend their unbeaten streak to 17 matches with an eighth consecutive victory, strengthening their push for a top-two finish with a 3-1 success.
Click here to read our full match preview for Southampton against Bristol City, including team news and predicted lineups
Stoke City vs. Millwall (7.45pm)
Stoke City are set to host Millwall at the bet365 Stadium this Tuesday night in the Championship, with the visitors looking to climb back into the automatic promotion position with a victory.
Meanwhile, the hosts will be playing for pride as they look to end a three-game winless run.
We say: Stoke City 0-2 Millwall
Millwall should emerge victorious, as they are on the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League, and this should be aided by travelling to a side with little to play for while struggling with injuries in defence, something the visitors should take advantage of.
Click here to read our full match preview for Stoke City against Millwall, including team news and predicted lineups
West Bromwich Albion vs. Watford (7.45pm)
West Bromwich Albion play host to Watford looking to secure another potentially-pivotal victory in the race to avoid relegation.
At a time when the Baggies sit in 20th position in the Championship table, the Hornets have recently dropped down to 13th place in the standings.
We say: West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Watford
Although this game is of high stakes to West Brom, we cannot ignore that it is a fixture between teams in contrasting form. With West Brom showing supreme battling qualities of late, we are backing a hard-fought home victory.
Click here to read our full match preview for West Bromwich Albion against Watford, including team news and predicted lineups