Preview: Coventry City vs Portsmouth - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 19 Apr 2026 18:16 , Last updated: 19 Apr 2026 18:18

After sealing promotion in Friday's away draw against Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City will return home for Tuesday's Championship encounter against Portsmouth.

The hosts will be looking to secure the league title, while the visitors will be aiming for a fourth consecutive victory.

Match preview

Eight years on from winning promotion from League Two, Coventry have completed their rise up the English football pyramid to return to the Premier League for the first time in 25 years.

The Sky Blues sealed the deal in Friday's away clash against Blackburn Rovers, with Bobby Thomas netting an 84th-minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw and clinch the point needed to secure promotion to the top flight.

While they have achieved their ultimate goal, Frank Lampard's charges will now turn their focus to clinching the league title, with the Sky Blues boasting a 10-point lead over second-placed Ipswich Town, who have a game in hand.

Coventry know that a win on Tuesday would clinch top spot, although three points are far from a formality, given the fact that they have drawn their last three matches in a five-game unbeaten run.

That said, the Sky Blues have won four of their previous five meetings with Portsmouth, including a 2-1 success in October's reverse fixture.

While they have fared well in recent encounters, Coventry have not recorded a league double over Pompey since winning 2-0 at home and 3-0 at Fratton Park in the 2010-11 Championship season.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Portsmouth, meanwhile, are on the verge of mathematical safety after moving away from the drop zone with three consecutive defeats without conceding.

The south coast side pulled off impressive wins over two promotion contenders in Middlesbrough and Ipswich, before they claimed a narrow 1-0 victory in Saturday's home clash with relegation rivals Leicester City.

Ibane Bowat's second Pompey goal proved enough to claim all three points, making it five games without defeat since suffering a heavy 6-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers before the international break.

As a result of their fine form, John Mousinho's side have moved up to 18th place and seven points clear of danger with just three matches left to play.

Pompey now head to the Championship leaders with hopes of claiming four consecutive league wins for the first time since February 2024.

However, Pompey have lost their last two away matches against Coventry City since Ronan Curtis scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory in April 2025.

Coventry City Championship form:

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Portsmouth Championship form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Coventry winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto is in a battle to play again this season after missing the last two matches with a rib injury.

Top scorer Haji Wright could return to the starting lineup, with the striker looking to add to the 16 league goals he has scored this season.

Winger Brandon Thomas-Asante will also be hoping to earn a recall after dropping down to the bench on Friday.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth are unable to call upon Gustavo Caballero, Franco Umeh, Mark Kosznovszky and Zak Swanson.

Terry Devlin and Keshi Anderson are at risk of missing Portsmouth's final three games after sustaining hamstring injuries in the first half against Leicester.

In positive news, Conor Ogilvie is back from a three-match ban and Josh Murphy will feature among the substitutes after returning to the matchday squad at the weekend.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva; Grimes, Onyeka; Thomas-Asante, Rudoni, Mason-Clarke; Wright

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Schmid; Williams, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie; Pack, Dozzell; Segecic, Chaplin, Alli; Bishop

We say: Coventry City 2-1 Portsmouth

Portsmouth will be full of confidence following their impressive run of form, but having broken the 50-point barrier and moved to the brink of safety, there is a risk that there could be a drop-off in intensity.

That could play into the hands of Coventry, who will play with less pressure after sealing promotion, and we think they will do enough to clinch three title-winning points.

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