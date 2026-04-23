Chelsea manager news: Coventry chief responds to Frank Lampard rumours after Blues sack Liam Rosenior

By Lewis Blain | 23 Apr 2026 13:36

Clearlake's managerial search at Chelsea is already underway following their latest change in the dugout.

The Blues are once again looking for a new direction after another short-lived appointment in Liam Rosenior came to an end on Wednesday evening.

And one familiar name has quickly re-emerged in the conversation.

Coventry chairman Doug King breaks silence on Frank Lampard amid Chelsea links

© Imago

Frank Lampard has already been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge following the unsurprising dismissal of Rosenior this week, but Coventry City chairman Doug King has been quick to cool speculation.

Lampard has quietly rebuilt his managerial reputation after guiding the Sky Blues to promotion this season, leading to interest from higher up the pyramid.

Speaking to BBC CWR, King praised Lampard’s work and suggested the former Chelsea midfielder is content in his current role.

"He’s done a fantastic job, it’s been an incredible 18 months for us and for him,” King said. "I just think he’s happy, I’m happy, everybody’s happy… he’s found a happy place at the moment."

King also acknowledged the inevitability of speculation, adding: "Everybody is going to get linked with everything, it’s a merry-go-round."

Chelsea looking for sixth manager since Clearlake takeover

© Imago

Chelsea’s decision to part ways with Rosenior after just three months underlines the continued instability at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have now gone through five managers under Clearlake ownership, with Rosenior the latest to fall following a poor run of results, including Tuesday night's 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion, which made it five consecutive Premier League defeats.

That constant churn has raised serious questions about the club’s long-term direction, particularly given the scale of investment and expectations to compete at the top level.

With another appointment looming, Chelsea are once again casting a wide net, and Lampard’s history with the club naturally makes him a name of interest.

Will Frank Lampard return to Stamford Bridge?

© Imago

A return for Lampard would carry obvious emotional appeal.

Few figures are more closely tied to Chelsea’s modern success, and his recent achievements with Coventry suggest he has grown significantly as a coach since his previous spells in charge.

However, sentiment alone is unlikely to be enough.

Given the instability under the current ownership, any potential return would come with considerable risk. Lampard has worked hard to rebuild his reputation, and stepping back into a volatile environment could undo that progress in a flash.

While the opportunity to manage the Blues again may be tempting, the smarter move might be to continue his upward trajectory away from Stamford Bridge, at least for now.