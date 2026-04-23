Chelsea vs. Leeds team news: A look back at Calum McFarlane's two Blues XIs, prediction for FA Cup semi-final

By Darren Plant | 23 Apr 2026 14:13 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 14:15

Once Chelsea announced that Liam Rosenior had been sacked on Wednesday evening, Calum McFarlane was left to focus on yet another mammoth game in interim charge.

When Enzo Maresca left Stamford Bridge on New Year's Day, the then-Under-21s boss was thrown into the limelight for away matches against Manchester City and West London neighbours Fulham.

After his senior managerial bow came against Pep Guardiola and his second fixture being a London derby, McFarlane now takes charge of an FA Cup semi-final versus Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

Given the manner of Chelsea's performance in the 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday, alterations are inevitable, albeit some dependent on players recovering from injury.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look back at McFarlane's first two team selections to try to determine whether there are any clues ahead of him naming his starting lineup for the Wembley Stadium showpiece.

Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea (January 4, 2026)

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Acheampong, Chalobah, Badiashile, Gusto; James, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Pedro

Subs introduced: Hato, Santos, Delap

With Robert Sanchez and Marc Cucurella sidelined through injury and Moises Caicedo suspended, McFarlane's first Chelsea XI had an unfamiliar look to it.

Malo Gusto was preferred to Jorrel Hato as Cucurella's replacement, and with Reece James deputising for Caicedo in midfield, Josh Acheampong was provided with a start at right-back.

© Imago / Sportimage

Benoit Badiashile also started ahead of Wesley Fofana, who was not selected in the squad, while McFarlane named arguably Chelsea's strongest attacking players in the final third.

The biggest impact arguably came from Andrey Santos, who was introduced for Estevao Willian at half time to feature alongside James in the engine room.

As well as the Brazil international being instrumental in starting Chelsea's attacks and halting Man City's, it allowed Fernandez to play further forward and ultimately score a deserved last-gasp equaliser.

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea (January 7, 2026)

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella; Santos, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Delap

Subs introduced: Hato, James, Pedro, Acheampong

Such was Santos' impact, the number of returning players and three-day turnaround that McFarlane made six changes for the trip to play Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Gusto got the nod over Acheampong at right-back, while Tosin Adarabioyo came in for Badiashile, with Fofana only named as a substitute.

© Imago / News Images

However, McFarlane's plans were ripped up when Cucurella was sent off in the 22nd minute. Hato was introduced at left-back with Santos making way.

Liam Delap started this game and netted his only Premier League goal of the season in the second half. It remains the last time that he scored for Chelsea.

Predicted Chelsea XI vs. Leeds United

Across the aforementioned double-header, only Gusto, Chalobah, Fernandez, Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto started both games.

Ahead of Sunday, Palmer is a fitness doubt due to a hamstring issue, while Gusto's selection is far from guaranteed after failing to impress against Brighton.

Of the players who did not start against the Seagulls, Acheampong and Santos will be most confident of earning recalls to the side.

© Imago

In theory, the most intriguing decision comes at centre-back and who will partner Chalobah. Badiashile is unlikely to be available, Adarabioyo has not started against Premier League or Champions League opposition since January 17 and Fofana was an unused substitute in McFarlane's second game.

There is also the possibility of Acheampong starting alongside Chalobah, but McFarlane may have reservations after the academy graduate lost his way during the second half of February's 2-2 draw versus Leeds.

With the fitness of some players unclear, we have predicted two starting lineups, the first if Palmer and Joao Pedro are passed fit.

Preferred Chelsea XI vs. Leeds: Sanchez; Acheampong, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

Chelsea XI vs. Leeds with Palmer and Pedro: Sanchez; Acheampong, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Gusto, Fernandez, Neto; Guiu

Why Gusto, Guiu over Garnacho, Delap?

Alejandro Garnacho has not scored against Premier League or Champions League opposition since November 5, while Delap has not netted in 21 appearances.

When Gusto has been used at wing-back for Chelsea, he has one goal and five assists from 23 matches to his name. With doubts over Palmer, Garnacho out of form and Estevao and Jamie Gittens injured, it could prove to be a shrewd move to use the France international further forward.

© Imago / IPS

One of Rosenior's major faults was failing to give enough opportunities to Marc Guiu. After contributing a goal and an assist in Rosenior's first game against Charlton Athletic, Guiu was provided with just three further appearances, and his only outing in the Premier League came at 2-0 down to Brighton on Tuesday.

While Delap would be the favourite to deputise for Pedro if required, he has done nothing to deserve to start this game, whereas Guiu has a point to prove and possesses a far better strike-rate for Chelsea than Delap.