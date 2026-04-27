Next Chelsea manager: Premier League boss a 'candidate under consideration' for Stamford Bridge role

By Darren Plant | 27 Apr 2026 17:30

Chelsea have allegedly identified Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as a top candidate for their vacant head coach role.

The Blues have appointed Calum McFarlane as their interim boss for the rest of the campaign as the club's owners and recruitment team assess their options in the background.

Cesc Fabregas and Francesco Farioli - of Como and Porto respectively - are among those to have distanced themselves from speculation.

However, a wide array of names will remain in the mix until BlueCo decide on the credentials that the successor to Liam Rosenior must possess.

According to the Daily Mail, Iraola is currently among those who is highly regarded behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

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Would Chelsea have clean run at Iraola?

The report describes Iraola as a 'candidate under consideration, with the Spaniard having already confirmed that he will be departing Bournemouth at the end of the season.

As it stands, the belief is that Iraola and his family are likely to return to Spain, but it may be dependent on what offers come his way.

Crystal Palace, as per the same report, are said to have already made contact with Iraola's representatives as they look to replace Oliver Glasner, who is also leaving his job at the conclusion of this campaign.

While that could lead to a head-to-head battle between the London clubs, there is no indication as to who may be favourite.

Chelsea are not expected to make any decision until the end of the season.

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Would Iraola be a suitable choice for Chelsea?

With Bournemouth currently in line to secure an historic European qualification, Iraola has performed above expectations at the Vitality Stadium.

He is also a two-time Manager of the Month winner during his time at Bournemouth, but he has been in a job since July 2019 aside from a couple of weeks.

The 43-year-old may be prepared to bide this time and assess his options after a break, rather than jumping into his next role.

If there is any indecision, that would not suit Chelsea, who will need clarity of choice before they attempt their latest rebuild under BlueCo.