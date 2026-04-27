Next Chelsea manager: Francesco Farioli reveals whether he would consider Stamford Bridge move

By Darren Plant | 27 Apr 2026 09:56 , Last updated: 27 Apr 2026 10:25

Porto head coach Francesco Farioli has ruled himself out of the running to become the next Chelsea manager.

After the sacking of Liam Rosenior last week, the Blues are being led by Calum McFarlane until the end of the season.

In the first game of his second temporary stint as Chelsea head coach, McFarlane guided his team to a 1-0 victory over Leeds United in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

However, unless Chelsea beat Man City in the final and finish in the top six of the Premier League table, he is unlikely to be considered for the role on a permanent basis.

While Farioli has been regarded as a potential long-term successor to Rosenior, he has already committed himself to Porto.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

How did Farioli answer questions on Chelsea?

As reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Farioli was asked over the weekend: "Can you guarantee to Porto fans that, even if you receive a strong offer from Chelsea, you will stay at Porto?"

The 37-year-old replied: "I'm the coach of FC Porto and I am very happy to be here."

In his first season in charge at Porto, Farioli has guided the Portuguese giants to the brink of winning the Primeira Liga title.

Porto require just one victory from their final three matches to guarantee finishing top of the Portuguese top-flight table.

Farioli's side have incredibly won 26 of their 31 Primeira Liga contests, losing just the once.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Why Farioli would not be right for Chelsea?

Chelsea have reached a point under BlueCo where they require stability in the dugout.

While Farioli is naturally attracting interest as he forges a high-level managerial career, he is already in his fifth role since 2021.

The Italian has not lasted more than 54 games at any of Fatih Karagumruk, Alanyaspor, Nice and Ajax.

If he sticks by his current stance and remains at Porto for a second campaign, it would feel like the right decision for his career.