Team News: PSG vs. Bayern injury, suspension list, predicted XIs for Champions League semi-final first leg

By Ben Knapton | 27 Apr 2026 20:00

A tantalising repeat of the 2020 Champions League final will be fought at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, as Paris Saint-Germain host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their semi-final.

Les Parisiens strode to a 4-0 aggregate win over Liverpool in the last eight, while Vincent Kompany's men survived a Real Madrid surge to emerge 6-4 victors over the two legs.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for PSG and Bayern Munich.

PSG

Out: Quentin Ndjantou (hamstring)

Doubtful: Vitinha (heel)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

BAYERN MUNICH

Out: Serge Gnabry (thigh), Tom Bischof (muscle), Lennart Karl (thigh), Raphael Guerreiro (thigh)

Doubtful: Sven Ulreich (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane