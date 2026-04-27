PSG vs. Bayern Munich: Harry Kane chasing down Steven Gerrard, Robert Lewandowski scoring records in Champions League semi-final

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Apr 2026 16:36

Harry Kane will be looking to set two Champions League goalscoring records when his Bayern Munich side take on Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their semi-final tie at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old has been in sensational scoring for the Bavarian giants this season, netting 53 goals in just 45 appearances across all competitions, including 24 strikes in 21 games since the turn of the year.

Bayern have already clinched yet another Bundesliga title and Kane has played a crucial role in Vincent Kompany’s side with 33 goals scored in just 28 top-flight games, including an 83rd-minute winner in last weekend’s thrilling 4-3 away win over Mainz 05.

In the Champions League, Kane has found the net 12 times in just 11 matches, with only Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe scoring more goals in this season’s competition (15).

Kane scored both home and away in Bayern’s enthralling 6-4 aggregate triumph over Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, opening the door for Kane to leapfrog Mbappe in the race for the Champions League Golden Boot.

© Iconsport / Beautiful Sports International, BEAUTIFUL SPORTS Pressphoto Agency

Kane could equal Lewandowski, surpass Gerrard with goal vs. PSG

Kane has scored in each of his last four Champions League knockout matches this term and he is now chasing down Robert Lewandowski’s record as the only Bayern player in history to score in five consecutive knockout stages games (from 2016 to 2018).

Including matchday eight of the League Phase, the England international has made the net ripple in each of his last five Champions League appearances this term, and he will surpass the record of compatriot Steven Gerrard from the 2007-08 season if he scored for a sixth straight game on Tuesday night.

Kane, who has been managing his fitness in recent weeks, took part in team training on Monday and ahead of the first leg with PSG, the prolific striker has talked up the tricky test Bayern are expecting in the French capital.

He has labelled PSG "the reigning European champions for a reason," adding that Luis Enrique’s team is "a really strong side with some great quality and are well-coached.”

"There's going to be a lot of activity. It's going to come down to moments and quality," Kane added: "I'm expecting a tough game, but I am excited for the challenge. We're ready. It's now about performing.”

© Imago / Revierfoto

Kompany banned as four Bayern players are ruled out injured

Head coach Kompany will not be on the touchline for the first leg due to suspension, so English assistant Aaron Danks is set to be in the dugout at the Parc des Princes.

"Of course we'll miss [Kompany] on the sideline,” said Kane. “He's our boss and our leader, but everyone knows what needs to be done, even if the boss isn't on the sideline."

Bayern will also be without versatile defender Raphael Guerreiro, who picked up a minor muscle tear in his left hamstring during last weekend’s Bundesliga victory over Mainz.

Serge Gnabry (adductor) is ruled out for the rest of the season, while Lennart Karl and Tom Bischof have been left out of Bayern’s travelling squad to Paris after missing training on Monday.

Both Karl and Bischof completed individual running sessions on Monday, but they were not ready to feature in team training and need more time to recover from respective hamstring and calf injuries.