World Cup Golden Ball: Every Player of the Tournament winner

By Aishat Akanni | 28 Apr 2026 22:17 , Last updated: 28 Apr 2026 22:37

Winning the World Cup is the pinnacle of football, but there is one individual accolade that defines who truly owned the pitch for that period: the Golden Ball.

Officially introduced by FIFA in 1978 - with Argentina’s Mario Kempes the inaugural recipient, the trophy for the tournament's best player doesn’t just look at who lifted the trophy, but who delivered the most iconic football of the competition.

While the Golden Boot is a matter of cold, hard mathematics, the Golden Ball is subjective. It distinguishes the elite playmaker from the pure goalscorer. It recognises the player who served as the heartbeat or the technical X-factor for their nation, regardless of whether they ended the night as champions.

This explains why, more often than not, the World Cup’s standout performer isn't necessarily found in the winning side.

From Mario Kempes’s trailblazing 1978 campaign to Lionel Messi’s historic double, we look back at the maestros who have dominated the world stage.

Every World Cup Golden Ball Winner

1978 – Mario Kempes (Argentina)

1982 – Paolo Rossi (Italy)

1986 – Diego Maradona (Argentina)

1990 – Salvatore Schillaci (Italy)

1994 – Romario (Brazil) 1998 – Ronaldo (Brazil)

2002 – Oliver Kahn (Germany)

2006 – Zinedine Zidane (France)

2010 – Diego Forlan (Uruguay)

2014 – Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2018 – Luka Modric (Croatia)

2022 – Lionel Messi (Argentina)

World Cup Golden Ball: Impact over silverware and Messi’s record

© Iconsport / ZUMA

The list of winners offers a definitive snapshot of modern football history, yet it carries a curious trend: winning the World Cup is not a prerequisite for claiming the Golden Ball.

Lionel Messi is the ultimate embodiment of this dynamic. The Argentine remains the only player to have won the award twice (2014 and 2022).

While his first trophy was overshadowed by the heartbreak of a final defeat to Germany at the Maracana, his 2022 win served as the coronation of a campaign where he was the gravitational centre of a victorious Argentina. Messi’s "double" highlights how the Golden Ball carries different weights.

In 2014, the award recognised a player who was the sole technical spark in a side that relied almost exclusively on his individual brilliance to navigate the knockout stages.

By 2022, the choice was backed by sheer numbers: Messi scored in every single knockout round and finished the tournament with ten direct goal involvements.

Even at 35, his ability to dictate the tempo and decide games made his second trophy a foregone conclusion after the final in Qatar. World Cup Golden Ball: Brazilian dominance in the 90s Brazil also left an indelible mark on the award with back-to-back winners in the 1990s, showcasing two vastly different styles of dominance.

In 1994, Romario took the honours as the definition of clinical efficiency. He transformed a pragmatic, industrious team into four-time champions with the subtlest of touches.

In 1998, it was Ronaldo’s turn. Despite the bitter ending against France, what "Fenomeno" achieved leading up to the final-shredding defences with unprecedented physical power was enough for him to be named the world’s best without question.

Brazil’s grip on the trophy during this era reflected a time when the country dictated global footballing trends. Romario won through positional intelligence and the ability to settle games with a single burst of effort, while Ronaldo won through a visual and athletic impact that terrified Europe.

These two trophies symbolise distinct moments: one focused on tactical resilience to end a 24-year drought, the other on the rise of a "super-athlete" who seemed unstoppable until that fateful afternoon at the Stade de France.

World Cup Golden Ball: Narratives beyond the numbers

© Iconsport / Igor Kralj/PIXSELL

Looking at names like Zinedine Zidane (2006), Diego Forlan (2010), and Luka Modric (2018), it becomes clear that the FIFA technical study group often values a player's influence over the collective, frequently rewarding talismanic performances over a gold medal.

In Zidane’s case, the 2006 award was a tribute to the maestro who, in his swansong, dragged a doubted French side to the final. Even with his infamous dismissal in the final against Italy, his masterclasses in the earlier rounds -specifically his virtuoso display against Brazil in the quarter-finals - carried the vote.

Forlan’s selection in South Africa illustrates how the Golden Ball rewards versatility. Though he finished as joint-top scorer with five goals, the Uruguayan was far more than a poacher.

Forlan dropped deep to pull the strings, became a specialist from distance with the erratic Jabulani ball, and personified the grit of a Uruguay side that reached the semi-finals for the first time in 40 years.

Luka Modric followed a similar logic in 2018 as the engine of a Croatia side that defied the odds.

The midfielder’s award wasn't built on attacking stats, but on ubiquity. Modrić led the tournament in minutes played, acting as the stabilising force for a team that survived three consecutive periods of extra time to reach their first final.

Ultimately, the Golden Ball is neither a consolation prize for the runner-up nor an automatic bonus for the winner. It is the historical record of the individual who, for 30 days, set the tone for the greatest show on Earth.

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