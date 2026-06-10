Man United transfer news: Red Devils handed 'major blow' in pursuit of West Ham star Mateus Fernandes

By Matt Law | 10 Jun 2026 09:35 , Last updated: 10 Jun 2026 09:38

Real Madrid are reportedly set to battle Manchester United for the signature of West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes during this summer's transfer window.

Fernandes, 21, was unable to help West Ham remain in the Premier League last season, and the Portugal international is expected to leave the Hammers in the upcoming market.

Man United continue to be heavily linked with the midfielder, and a recent report claimed that the Red Devils feel he could become as good as Declan Rice.

West Ham are believed to value Fernandes at £80m, although the London club's position when it comes to any transfer talks has been significantly weakened following their relegation to the Championship for the 2026-27 campaign.

© Iconsport / PA Images, Iconsport

Real Madrid 'to rival' Man United for Fernandes deal

According to The Sun, Man United will face stern competition for the Portuguese, with Real Madrid said to be keen to sign him during the summer market.

Jose Mourinho is set to make a return to Real Madrid as head coach, and it is understood that the 63-year-old is a huge admirer of Fernandes.

Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be keeping a close eye on Fernandes' situation, with West Ham thought to be hopeful that a bidding war will take place.

The Hammers paid in the region of £38m for Fernandes from Southampton last summer and are in line for a healthy profit in the upcoming market.

Fernandes scored five goals and registered five assists in 42 appearances for the Hammers during the 2025-26 campaign, including three goals and four assists in 36 Premier League matches.

© Iconsport / PA Images

West Ham 'value' Fernandes in the region of £80m

The midfielder has also become a Portugal international during his time at the London Stadium, although he has been left out of his national team's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Fernandes started his professional career with Sporting Lisbon, making 10 appearances for the Portuguese outfit before joining Southampton in the summer of 2024, and he scored four times in 46 appearances for the Saints ahead of a switch to West Ham.

The Hammers are thought to have been confident of keeping Fernandes had they managed to avoid relegation from the Premier League, but the midfielder is not thought to be willing to play in the Championship during the 2026-27 campaign.

Man United are believed to be keen to sign three new central midfielders this summer, and a deal for Atalanta BC's Ederson is thought to have already been agreed.