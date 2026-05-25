Man United transfer news: West Ham want 'bidding war' for Mateus Fernandes as Red Devils face 'battle' for 21-year-old

By Matt Law | 25 May 2026 19:16 , Last updated: 25 May 2026 19:18

West Ham United are reportedly hopeful that there will be a bidding war for in-demand midfielder Mateus Fernandes during this summer's transfer window.

The Hammers were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday afternoon courtesy of Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 success over Everton.

West Ham are expected to lose a number of key players this summer, with Crysencio Summerville, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jarrod Bowen and El Hadji Malick Diouf among those who will be of interest to top-level clubs, including teams from the Premier League.

There is also widespread speculation surrounding Fernandes' future, with Manchester United thought to be at the head of the queue for the Portugal international's services.

According to The Athletic, West Ham are hopeful that there will be a bidding war for Fernandes, which would drive his price up.

© Imago / Visionhaus

West Ham want 'bidding war' for Man United-linked Fernandes

The Hammers paid in the region of £38m for Fernandes from Southampton last summer, and the club can expect to receive a healthy profit considering his form in 2025-26.

The 21-year-old scored five goals and registered five assists in 42 appearances for the Hammers during the recent season, including three goals and four assists in 36 Premier League games.

Fernandes has also recently become a Portugal international, although he has not been selected in his national team's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago

Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal 'also keen' on Fernandes

Man United are unlikely to have a clear run at Fernandes, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain also believed to be keen on his signature.

West Ham allegedly need to raise £150m through player sales this summer following their relegation to the Championship, and Fernandes is the one in the squad capable of raising a fee in the region of £55m, potentially more than Bowen would cost.

Man United are preparing a midfield overhaul this summer; Casemiro's exit on a free transfer will officially occur at the end of June, while Manuel Ugarte is set to be sold.

Atalanta BC's Ederson is said to be a leading target for the club, with a deal for the Brazil international potentially being secured in the near future.

Man United are also extremely keen on Fernandes, but the Red Devils will have to fight off a number of clubs to secure his signature during this summer's transfer window.