Preview: Lanus vs Mirassol - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 25 May 2026 18:35

Lanus host Mirassol at the Estadio Ciudad de Lanus in Greater Buenos Aires on Tuesday, May 26, at 11pm BST in the final round of the Copa Libertadores group stage, with the Brazilian side already guaranteed qualification as Group G leaders while the Argentine outfit are battling to secure a place in the Copa Sudamericana.

In what has been a remarkable debut Copa Libertadores campaign, Mirassol have emerged as one of the competition’s surprise packages, while reigning Copa Sudamericana champions Lanus appear to have fallen short of replicating last season’s continental success.

Match preview

Mirassol head into their trip to Argentina full of confidence after defeating Fluminense 1-0 at home in the 17th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro thanks to a decisive goal from Denilson, although the Leao Caipira still sit 18th in the table with 16 points, two behind Santos in the final relegation spot.

Despite their domestic struggles, the Sao Paulo-based club have excelled in the Copa Libertadores, collecting 12 points from their opening five matches to secure early qualification from a group containing continental champions, with a draw against Lanús enough to guarantee first place.

Rafael Guanaes’s side also boosted morale in their latest league outing by increasing the pressure on rivals Santos and Corinthians in the battle to avoid relegation ahead of the World Cup break.

As they prepare for the knockout stages, Mirassol could request special permission from Conmebol to use the Maiao as their home venue after more than R$8 million was invested into the stadium, and although its capacity does not meet the required regulations, Independiente del Valle’s precedent in 2023 may strengthen the club’s case.

© Imago / Carneiro Images

Lanus, meanwhile, are currently undergoing a rebuilding phase following their 2025 Copa Sudamericana triumph over Atletico Mineiro, but their Copa Libertadores campaign has disappointed, with Mauricio Pellegrino’s side sitting third in the group on just six points from five matches.

After suffering elimination in the last 16 of the Argentine championship, Lanus are left with only the Copa Argentina clash on May 30 as their remaining domestic commitment, although victory on Tuesday would keep alive their hopes of defending the Copa Sudamericana crown.

While this scenario is far from what Granates supporters expected at the start of the season, the possibility of retaining continental silverware despite major squad changes could still provide encouragement.

Lanus Copa Libertadores form:

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Lanus form (all competitions):

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Mirassol Copa Libertadores form:

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Mirassol form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Photosport

Although Lanus are already out of the Copa Libertadores, Pellegrino may still opt for a strong lineup despite the upcoming Copa Argentina fixture, as he looks to avoid disappointing the club’s demanding home supporters.

The Argentine side will definitely be without forward Yoshan Valois, who is sidelined until July with a knee sprain, while defensive midfielder Raul Loaiza also remains unavailable due to a muscular injury with no confirmed return date.

Mirassol also have several absentees for the group-stage finale, with left-back Victor Luís suspended after being sent off in the win over Always Ready, while forwards Negueba and André Luís, alongside left-back Igor Formiga, are also unavailable.

With qualification already secured, Guanaes is expected to rotate his squad partially ahead of the Brasileirao clash against Athletico at the Arena da Baixada later this week.

Lanus possible starting lineup:

Losada; Guidara, Izquierdoz, Canale, Marcich; Cardozo, Biafore; Salvio, Moreno, Carrera; Walter Bou

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Muralha; Daniel Borges, Joao Victor, Willian Machado, Reinaldo; Jose Aldo, Denilson; Alesson, Shaylon, Carlos Eduardo; Edson Carioca

We say: Lanus 2-1 Mirassol

Having already secured a historic qualification and facing increasing pressure in the Brasileirao, Mirassol are likely to travel to Greater Buenos Aires with a rotated side due to the demanding schedule and long journey.

Lanus, meanwhile, have the chance to restore some pride in front of their home fans and keep alive hopes of defending the Copa Sudamericana title, while their unbeaten home run stretching close to three months further strengthens their chances of ending the group stage on a positive note.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.