Man City star Erling Haaland voted Premier League Attacker of the Season ahead of teammate and London rivals

By Seye Omidiora | 25 May 2026 18:30

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has been crowned the Premier League's Attacker of the Season in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards.

The Norwegian forward secured exactly half of the public vote with 50%, and his place at the top of the poll comes as little shock.

Following another prolific Premier League season in 2025-26, Haaland collected the third Golden Boot of his Premier League career, ending the campaign with 27 goals in 35 matches to once again lead the division’s scoring charts.

Haaland also supplied eight assists during a superb individual season, and in December 2025, he became the quickest player in Premier League history to reach 100 goals.

Brentford’s Igor Thiago — who scored five fewer goals than Haaland — finished second in the voting with 27%, while Antoine Semenyo claimed third place with 15% of the nominations.

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro received 5% of the vote, and Fulham's Harry Wilson picked up 2% to complete the shortlist.

PREMIER LEAGUE ATTACKER OF THE SEASON RESULTS 1. Erling Haaland - 50% 2. Igor Thiago - 27% 3. Antoine Semenyo - 15% 4. Joao Pedro - 5% 5. Harry Wilson - 2%

> Click here to see who won the 2024-25 Forward of the Season